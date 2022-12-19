Who is Andrs Tirado, missing actor. Profile





Via social networks family and friends of actor Andrs Tirado and Jorge Tirado They reported the pair of brothers missing on Saturday afternoon. According to the publications, the two lost contact since Friday, December 16, moreover, it was indicated that were last seen in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in Mexico. They pointed out that they were traveling in a nix 2021 oxford gray car with Jalisco license plates. At the same time, it was also reported disappearance of two elderly people identified as Margarita Mara Ochoa Almada and Jorge, presumed relatives of the brothers.

We recommend you… Members of the entertainment community such as Eduardo España and Chef Betty Vazquezknown for her participation in MasterChef Mexico, they asked their followers to spread the case with the aim of putting pressure on the authorities and facilitating their rapid discovery. Our fellow actor Andres Tirado and his brother Jorge Tirado are missing. Any information is appreciated by email [email protected] We hope they are well. pic.twitter.com/8VOn6Wu08V Eduardo Espana (@laloespana) December 18, 2022 This Sunday afternoon the Citizen Councila government organization that serves as a link between citizens and the security and justice cabinet, shared Andrs and Jorge Tirado’s research file via his Twitter account; However, a fact sheet from the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX), which reveals the inclusion of an investigative file based on the discovery of three lifeless men inside a house in the district of Roma Norte, it would seem to indicate, given the similarities, that he is the actor, although to date no official authority has confirmed this information. In MILLENNIUM we tell you including Andrés Tirado. Who is André Tirado? Andrs Tirado is a 27-year-old actor and audio editor graduated from the Centro Universitario de Teatro from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He concluded his career with the frames of King Young Cabaret, directed by Lorena Maza and Palurino on the stairs or the art of comedy, directed by Mario Espinosa and Clarissa Malheiros. He worked on plays like El Ensayo, the staging of the play Through the theater of mercy and the musical Frozen rents. He worked with the international directors Amilcar Borges, Javier Daz Dalannais and Amairani Souphiene. His most notable project is the film wolf pea by Mauricio Rojo in 2020. According to the file released by the Mexico City government’s search commission, He is 1.75 meters tall, has an oval face, a straight nose, medium lips and quadrangular chin; her eyes are green. The day of the disappearance with round neck t-shirt of multiple colors, sneakers, light blue denim jacket with hat. FM

