Iran under fire for holding best actor

BEIRUT: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi said on Sunday that a transparent Lebanese and international investigation should be opened into the death of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, who was shot while carrying out a peacekeeping mission from the UN in the country.

In his Sunday sermon, Al-Rahi said the time has come for the state to get its hands on all illegitimate and illegal weapons and implement UN Resolution 1701 in letter and spirit.

The implementation of the resolution, which aimed to resolve the 2006 war, has so far been selective, arbitrary and limited by the decision of the de facto forces, he added.

Al-Rahis’ remarks came as UNIFIL command received the body of Rooney, 23, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving came under fire in an area outside of UNIFIL’s field of operations in southern Lebanon. , near the Israeli border.

The victim was hit by a bullet in the head from one of the seven shots fired at the vehicle.

His body was examined by a Lebanese medical examiner at Hammoud Hospital in Sidon before being handed over to UNIFIL command for transport directly to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

The Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers organized a memorial at Beirut airport for the Irish soldier.

At the memorial, UN peacekeepers stood by Rooney’s coffin after he arrived from hospital.

His body was then transferred to a military transporter to be transported back to Ireland.

Rooney was on his way to Beirut airport on Wednesday with other soldiers in the vehicle to return home on vacation when the attack took place.

Arab governments denounced the murder.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has called for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

He declared the Kingdom’s total rejection of any form of violence and its support for the UNIFIL mission.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed the need to ensure the security and safety of missions participating in UN peacekeeping tasks in order to protect the role assigned to them by the Security Council.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that an investigation be opened into the circumstances of the attack and that the perpetrators be held responsible.

Investigations into the incident in the coastal town of Al-Aqabiya are ongoing.

Two soldiers have recovered from injuries sustained in the attack and a third remains in hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

No charges have been brought against any perpetrator and no arrests have been made.

The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate, which is in charge of the investigation on the Lebanese side, summoned numerous witnesses who were present in the area when the UNIFIL vehicle was besieged.

A security source told Arab News that some people in the area had gone into hiding since the attack.

Although UNIFIL has remained silent on the progress of its own investigation, it has been reported that Hezbollah is carrying out a separate investigation into the killing.

A civilian source following the investigations expressed surprise at the extreme secrecy of the crime scene, adding that the reason for the banning of media from the area had nothing to do with Hezbollah.

Along with the Al-Aqabiya incident, a dispute escalated between residents of the border town of Rmeish and Hezbollah over which parties moved to raze land and build facilities on areas belonging to residents outside the city, extending to the southern borders.

The municipality of Rmeish in the region of Bint Jbeil received a letter signed by the heirs of a property in a farm adjacent to the borders of the city of Aita Al-Shaab.

The signatories of the petition, who hold title deeds in the names of their grandfathers and fathers dating back decades, complained that Hezbollah operatives bulldozed their properties, set up facilities and prevented residents to approach.

The plaintiffs said that last week members of Green Without Borders, a Hezbollah-affiliated association, violated their property and felled perennial oak trees.

Hezbollah affiliates asked landowners to show documents proving their ownership and prevented them from approaching, the plaintiffs added.

The mayor of Rmeish, Elie Shoufani, said the association Green Without Borders was working to build a road at the border and encroach on properties belonging to the inhabitants of Rmeish.

The work took place in full view of the Lebanese army operating in an area subject to resolution 1701 in the south despite the objection and anger of the inhabitants, said the mayor.

In his Sunday sermon, Patriarch Al-Rahi voiced his objections to the events in Rmeish.

He said: Influential parties in the region and elements of the de facto forces affiliated with one of the parties in the region are committing these transgressions.

He called on the security services to immediately lift violations, remove outside elements from the city and end all practices and offenses that undermine coexistence.

Ali Al-Amin, editor-in-chief of the Janoubia website specializing in information from southern Lebanon, told Arab News that the association Vert sans frontières, which previously presented itself as a civil association, was relaunching itself as a group of resistance.

He added that Hezbollah wanted to send a message out that it firmly controls southern Lebanon.