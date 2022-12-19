Bollywood aside, KGF 2 and RRR stole the show in 2022: BookMyShow report

India thrives on cinema. After a week of toil, Indians hit theaters to trade reality for runtime, a pleasure snatched from them when the pandemic forced all single-screen cinemas and multiplexes to close.

After nearly two years, moviegoers are finally starting to enjoy larger-than-life films accompanied by popcorn again. But there has been a major shift in Indian movie-watching habits: the acceptance of regional cinema. All these years, when Bollywood was dominating the box office, regional cinemas could only secure a limited audience.

With the emergence of OTT culture, regional cinema is now overtaking the popularity of Bollywood cinema. This is apparent from some of the findings of Best of 2022 report issued by ticket booking company BookMyShow.

This year, BookMyShow sold 2.14 million tickets in a single day on April 14, 2022 led by Kannada industry film, KGF: Chapter 2.

In reality, KGF: Chapter 2 sold 34% of total tickets for weekends alone.

In fact, it broke Baahubali 2s record to become the best-selling film on BookMyShow with 17.7 million tickets sold in total.

Not only that, among the top five films that recorded the highest number of tickets sold on the BookMyShow platform, four are regional films.KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, VikramNameand Ponniyan Selvan 1 (PS-1). The fifth movie brahmastrais the only Bollywood product on this list.

Image source: BookMyShow

The report also listed films that exceeded expectations. This included kantara, Karthikeya, The Kashmir Files, Sita Ramand 777 Charlie. Interestingly, around 40% of users bought tickets for the evening show on weekdays, and one moviegoer in particular watched 77 movies in theaters in 2022.

For a larger-than-life experience, more people opted for immersive cinematic experiences. A 116% increase was seen in the number of consumers opting for 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D and 4DX experiences, compared to regular cinema screens.

While the Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennaire metros recorded the highest number of cinema transactions, Ahmedabad purchased the maximum entertainment experiences across movies, live entertainment and video entertainment at the request on the company’s streaming platform BookMyShow Stream.

India is broadcasting now

Last February, BookMyShow launched its on-demand movie streaming platform to create new growth opportunities. With over 2,000 movies launched on BookMyShow Stream, including 54 exclusive titles, users have spent over 1,11,000 hours on the platform this year.

While 93% of users streamed movies for rental, the remaining 7% chose to buy the titles instead.

Most-watched movies include killers, Spider-Man: No Coming Homeand The space walker. A Mumbai resident praised killers 12 times this year!

BookMyShow Stream also saw the peak number of transactions and engagements in April, and repeat viewership reached 27% throughout the year.

(The report gathered data from January 1, 20022 to December 5, 2022).