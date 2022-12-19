6 Glamorous Bollywood Actresses From Bihar





Bollywood as an industry tends to categorize people from various parts of India. But lately, stars have bucked the trend without pandering to stereotypes. Just like their male counterparts in Bihar, these women brought their filmed dreams to life. Their beauty has also increased the glamor quotient of the industry. Read on to know more about actresses from Bihar who have made it big in Bollywood: 1. Priyanka Chopra She’s an international star now, but once upon a time, Priyanka had to fight through thick and thin to make her way into the dog-eating world of Bollywood. It is safe to say that the native of Jamshedpur has made her people proud by becoming one of the most successful and wealthy stars in Bihar. 2. Sonakshi Sinha Daughter of former star Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi has been a reliable name in the industry for quite some time now. She starred alongside big names like Salman Khan in Different and Ranveer Singh in Lootera. The Patna-born star worked as a costume designer before making her foray into acting. 3.Aisha Sharma Born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Aisha Sharma rose to fame after being featured in the music video for Ayushmann’s song Khurrana I will. She then starred in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee’s starring Satyamev Jayate in 2018. 4. Neha Sharma Aisha’s sister, Neha is also from Bhagalpur. She made her acting debut with Telugu film Chiruta in 2007, and eventually her Bollywood debut with 2010s Crook in 2010. She was rumored to be part of the Hera Phéri 3.

When not performing, the Bihari beauty can be seen working out and dancing for her social media followers. She is also a trained Kathak dancer. 5. Sandali Sinha

Twitter Sandali Sinha, from an air force family, was born in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. In her early years, she aspired to become a doctor. But with people’s encouragement, after her modeling stints, Sandali finally decided to make her foray into acting. 6. Shweta Basu Prasad Child artist Shweta Basu Prasad was also born in Jamshedpur, as was Priyanka Chopra. Shweta announced herself to the world with the 2002s Makdeefor which she received a national award. The talented actress has starred in many films since. Tashkent Files, Comedy Couplesand serious menare some of the projects she has worked on. She was also recently seen opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the third installment of the courtroom drama Criminal justice.

