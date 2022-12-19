Iran urged to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti who backed protests

Photo: AP

Tehran: Celebrities and rights groups called on Iran on Sunday to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most high-profile figures ever arrested in its three-month crackdown on protests.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, state media said, after making a series of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

The unrest was sparked by the September 16 death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whom vice police accused of breaking the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran accuses the United States and other “enemies” of trying to destabilize the country by fueling the protests.

Several prominent figures, including other actors and footballers, have been arrested in connection with the protests.

Alidoosti has considerable international fame, starring in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 film “The Salesman”.

Somayeh Mirshamsi, deputy director of “The Salesman”, said Alidoosti called her father to tell him she was being held in Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, run by the intelligence ministry.

Alidoosti asked his father for the delivery of medicine, and his family is “worried” about his health, Mirshamsi wrote on Twitter.

– ‘The power of women’s voices’ –

Prominent Iranian cinema personalities gathered outside Evin prison, Iranian daily Shargh reported, including co-stars of “Leila’s Brothers”, a film Alidoosti went to the Cannes Film Festival more early this year to promote.

The group included actor Payman Maadi and director Saeed Roustayi, as well as his father Hamid, who played football for Iran in the 1970s.

Her arrest also sparked anger on social media, with exiled actor Golshifteh Farahani calling her “Iran’s brave actress” and demanding her release.

On November 9, Alidoosti posted an image of herself without a headscarf, holding a piece of paper with the protests’ main slogan: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

In a show of support after his arrest, former French football star turned actor Eric Cantona reposted this image on Instagram with the hashtag “#freedom”.

In Canada, Cameron Bailey, director of the Toronto International Film Festival, called Alidoosti “one of the most talented and acclaimed Iranian actors”.

“I hope she will be free to continue representing the strength of Iranian cinema soon,” Bailey wrote.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said women, including Alidoosti, “are being arrested and imprisoned in Iran for refusing to wear the forced hijab”.

“The power of women’s voices terrifies the leader of the Islamic republic,” he added.

– ‘Any price’ –

During street protests, banners of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were set on fire, women openly walked the streets without headscarves, and demonstrators sometimes sought to defy security forces.

On Sunday, Tehran authorities also questioned singer Amir Maghare, 26, of popular pop group Macan Band.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news site said Maghare had “left the prosecutor’s office after providing an explanation, receiving a warning and making a commitment”.

Sports daily Khabar Varzeshi reported on Sunday that Ashkan Dejagah, 36, a former Iranian national soccer player who also has German nationality, was banned from leaving the country “after being seen at protests…in Germany”.

Alidoosti’s most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari became the first person executed by authorities following the protests.

“Your silence means support for oppression and oppressor,” she wrote on Instagram.

Images also circulated on social media of Alidoosti shopping in Tehran without a headscarf.

She had sworn not to leave Iran and said she was ready to “pay any price to defend my rights”.

Mizan Online said the actor was arrested “by order of the judicial authority” because she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” regarding the protests.

His Instagram account with more than eight million followers was no longer accessible on Sunday.

Iran’s Oslo-based human rights monitor said on Saturday Iranian security forces killed at least 469 people during the protests while at least 14,000 people were arrested, according to the UN.