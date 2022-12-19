Shah Rukh Khan among Bollywood superstars set to tap lucrative Saudi market

Social media trolls are the threat of the new digital reality. Politicians, celebrities, activists and the like are hyped and wiped out by viral social media posts. India’s Hindi film industry is no exception.

As special-interest groups create digital unrest, some Indian movie stars are turning to Persian Gulf countries – particularly Saudi Arabia – to mitigate the risks of mass trolling from people who disagree with the Indian government or question its current actions.

When photos of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah hit social media in early December, they went viral across South Asia and much of the Gulf region. The pilgrimage was seen as a telling statement from the Indian film star, a Muslim, who has faced backlash from right-wing Hindu groups in the country who are imposing boycotts on his films.

Beyond this claim, however, it is possible that Umrah improved Khan’s position among the Arabs of the neighborhood and in Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly open to international cinema.

Khan was then one of the global stars who graced the red carpet of the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. His star power and charm offensive also cast a spell over American actress Sharon Stone who found herself with her hands crossed over her chest and her mouth gaping after finding Khan sitting two seats next to her then his name was announced.

Recent years have seen SRK, as it is known in India, develop a close relationship with the Gulf. Since 2016, he has been a tourism brand ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, an oil-rich country that has become Bollywood’s gateway to the largely opaque Arab world. Not only him, Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Abu Dhabi – capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And now the opening of Saudi Arabia, a country far larger than the United Arab Emirates, to the world of cinema promises more than sponsorship deals for Bollywood stars. It offers an opportunity for the Indian film industry to work with its Arab counterpart and also a potential market for Indian films. More so as Bollywood stars become as well known and identifiable as SRK.

So is SRK taking Bollywood to the Gulf and Saudi Arabia? In a way, yes. Sa Omra, participation in the Red Sea Film Festival which followed the shooting of his film Soak or donkey – a $13 million business – in the futuristic city of NEOM has been a dazzling advertisement for the Bollywood or Hindi film industry.

Saudi Arabia has also reached out to Bollywood via Khan: earlier this year, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Alsaud, Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, as well as Mohammed Al Turki, Chairman of Kingdoms Red Sea International Film Festival, met Bollywood heavyweights such as Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar at SRK Residence in Mumbai, Mannat.

Prince Badr later mentioned the encounter in an Instagram post: Thrilled to have engaged in insightful conversations about the beau monde of movies, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan.

Al Turki also posted a selfie with SRK with the location tag placing them at the seaside home of Bollywood superstars in Mumbai.

Ramadan greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk,” Al Turki wrote alongside the photo.

Mutual relations between Bollywood and Saudi Arabia have become increasingly visible over the past year. In December 2021, another Indian superstar Salman Khan – part of the Bollywood triumverate with SRK and Aamir Khan – performed in Riyadh with stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma.

Collaboration in the works

Are there any joint projects in the pipeline? There are. Earlier in December, Eros Media World, an Indian global media and entertainment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced a strategic partnership with Arabia Pictures, a content production and distribution company focused on the MENA region.

The two will produce three feature films, including the remake of a hit Bollywood film in 2012 [the name has not been announced but it is probably English Vinglish] and two untitled Hindi projects. The three films will be conceived and developed in Arabia. The local remake movie will go into production by mid-2023, and the other two by the end of 2023.

The two companies will also explore opportunities in film production, technology and the Web3 space.

We are thrilled to partner with ErosMedia to bring gripping, family-focused stories to the MENA region,” said Abdulelah Alahmary, CEO of Arabia Pictures. Our cultures share similar qualities and we believe our first film together, which is a remake, will resonate with our audiences. Were adapting the story with talented local Saudi writers. We will soon share the details of these projects.

Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO of Eros Media World, said: Saudi Arabia and India enjoy a strong relationship reflecting their centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Today, as Saudi Arabia diversifies and invites investment and expertise from around the world, global media organizations like ErosMedia can participate and contribute to the Saudi government’s vision.

“In Arabia Pictures, we have found a perfect partner, and together we will recreate the magic of Bollywood in Arabia,” he continued.

The Eros Media World and Arabia Pictures did not respond to emails from TRENDS seeking comment on the deal.

Vox Cinemas, a partner of the Red Sea Film Festival with MBC Group – a Saudi media conglomerate based in the Middle East and North Africa – unveiled its first selection of original Arab films at the festival. The diverse lineup includes titles from new and established filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

Opportunity for Bollywood?

Yes, there are, said Kaveree Bamzai, the author of a book on Bollywood, The Three Khans: And the Emergence of New India.

As Saudi Arabia opens up politically and socially, there is plenty of room for Bollywood films, which are already popular in the UAE with expatriates from the subcontinent, she added.

According to a market analysis report, the size of the Middle East film and entertainment market is valued at over $2 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 % from 2021 to 2028.

The cinema segment, which was valued at $334.0 million in 2020 is expected to reach $953.3 million by 2028. Saudi Arabia is emerging as the fastest growing market, accounting for a total market share of 27.5% in 2028.

Some of the key players operating in the Gulf entertainment market include Netflix, Inc., Amazon, beIN Media Group, LLC, MBC Group, Sony Entertainment, Inc., and The Walt Disney Company.

This shows that Bollywood remains a small player in the Gulf film industry, which has vast potential for growth. And the collaboration between Arabia Pictures and Eros Media World is a step in this direction.

Bollywood has a long relationship with the Arab world. Filming of films such as The great player in Egypt made Amitabh Bachchan the star there, Bamzai said. If exchanges like the Red Sea Film Festival grow, interest in Indian cinema will also grow.

Muzaffer Ali, the famous Bollywood director, however, said that Bollywood needs to reinvent itself. He also has advice for the Khans of Bollywood, wanting them to move away from stereotypical movies to become international stars.

The khans were in a mold and could not see themselves in a changing world. People around don’t want to see them change either because insecurity is a particular quality of fame, Ali said. They are kept away from outside influences and extraordinary portrayals, which actors like Daniel Day-Lewis seek out and embrace.

Despite being the largest film industry in the world, making 1,500-2,000 films a year, Bollywood is still only valued as much as the Gulf entertainment industry – around $2 billion each. Aside from Hollywood, which is valued at over $50 billion, India’s film industry is less than a third the size of China’s industry and even less than Japan’s.

It is evident that Bollywood is still largely introverted, an approach which is encouraged by the continental size of the Indian market of 1.4 billion people. But some of its stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are stepping onto the world stage and the others are also becoming more visible beyond the Indian shores.

On Sunday evening, Bollywood idol Deepika Padukone carried the FIFA World Cup to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar ahead of the final game between France and Argentina, which the latter won.

In the Gulf, a large sub-continental diaspora and growing Arab awareness of Indian films are opening up a lucrative new market. Especially the one offered by Saudi Arabia with a population of 35.3 million, unlike the 9.9 million in the United Arab Emirates.