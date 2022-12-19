When saffron made Bollywood beautiful





While we love Deepika Padukone in all colors there seems to be a part of people who don’t like her saffron bikini in the song Rank Besharam of Pathane. But this isn’t the first time she’s worn the color. Nor is she the first person to do so. Namrata Thakker look at all the times saffron has made Bollywood ladies look gorgeous. Photo: Courtesy of Deepika Padukone/Instagram For the promotion of his film GehraiyaanDeepika did a photoshoot earlier this year in a tangerine monokini. PICTURE: Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Look at each other. In Look at each otherwe saw Katrina Kaif rocking the swimsuit look, as she slipped into an orange two-piece for the song In my sky. Photography: Courtesy of Disha Patani / Instagram Disha Patani turns up the heat like never before in her bikini-clad avatar while filming the title track for her 2020 movie malang. Photography: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan/Instagram On vacation in the Maldives, Sarah Ali Khan looks daring and beautiful in her neon orange bikini layered over a cream knit shrug. Photo: Courtesy of Rakul Singh/Instagram Rakul Singh opt for a strappy swimsuit for her beach vacation and keep it simple without makeup! Photography: Courtesy of Anushka Sharma / Instagram Anouchka Sharma channels her inner bohemian girl in an orange monokini with a shimmering, asymmetrical overlay with tassels. Photography: Courtesy of Alaya F / Instagram Alaya F kills her designer two-piece like a pro as she enjoys a floating breakfast in the Maldives. Photo: Courtesy of Aamna Shariff/Instagram Amna SharifThe clothing choice of for his outing to the beach is nothing but drool. Photo: Courtesy of Hina Khan/Instagram Hina Khanwho is nothing short of a style icon, stuns in a saffron floral bikini. Photo: Courtesy of Avneet Kaur/Instagram Avneet Kaur looks effortlessly chic and cool in her candy orange swimsuit, paired with a floral blue sarong.

