Why Jessica Chastain Changed That ‘George & Tammy’ Scene – The Hollywood Reporter





Jessica Chastain says a scene was changed in George and Tammie with help from co-star Michael Shannon to give country icon Tammy Wynette more agency in the Showtime limited series. In the first episode of the series, based on Wynette’s personal and professional relationship with fellow musician George Jones, the duo come to terms with their future while Wynette is still married to her soon-to-be ex-husband Don Chapel. In a interview with Marie Claire, the Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer of the show shared that, in a first look at the scene, Jones gets Wynette alone by distracting Don with an escort. For Chastain, the streak around this moment was heartbreaking. “I read it and was deeply disturbed,” Chastain recalled. “[Tammy] was just kind of sitting there. People were creating stuff so she could be caught rather than making decisions. Giving the country music icon and the voice behind the hit agency “Stand By Your Man” into his storytelling was hugely important to Chastain. “The song isn’t about being a doormat,” she said of Wynette’s famous single. “And the reality is that Tammy Wynette has been married five times.” Ultimately, the subplot was canceled and during filming Shannon would make her own edits, altering a line that implied George didn’t acknowledge Wynette’s agency in their physical relationship to one that underlined it. “[Michael] changed the line from ‘Yes, I’m going to fuck her’ – excuse the language – to ‘I wish,’” Chastain recalled. “The second he said, ‘I wish,’ it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s happening. “Because he sees her as someone who makes the decision. And that’s working with an actor who is very aware that he doesn’t own me. Shannon, who worked with Chastain on the 2011s To protect and celebrated their joint collaborator Guillermo del Toro during his recent MoMA tribute, said the line change was a byproduct of them being “so in tune with each other.” “The idea of ​​sitting in front of another man and looking at a woman and proclaiming you’re going to fuck her sounds a bit Neanderthal to me,” he said. “I mean, if I was the woman in question, I wouldn’t appreciate it so much.” The scene is ultimately just Chastain’s way of not only affirming Wynette’s choices and humanity in the limited series about her life and relationship — “she made decisions in her life,” noted the actress – but to make sure she was also respected in the storytelling. “Being a producer and having a production company means you have to control that in the writing,” she said. “You can say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. We have to honor women as human beings. And they make their own choices, just like men.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/jessica-chastain-changed-george-and-tammy-scene-1235284326/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos