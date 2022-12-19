Connect with us

Entertainment

Fintech company Ezeepay signs actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador

 


NEW DELHI: Ezeepay, a rural technology company owned by MJ Digital Service Pvt Ltd, has named actor and producer Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. Shergill will appear in upcoming campaigns that will air across the country, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has signed a one-year association with Shergill, which will help it promote its products in rural India, such as digital banking.

Millions of Indians admire his elegant personality and consider him an inspiration. It will help the company raise awareness of the brand’s services in rural India through video advertisements, flyers and live events,” the company said in its statement.

Shergill said, “I am proud to be associated with them as they have an approach to solving the under-penetration of financial services in rural India. Personally, I have a connection with the brand because I know that for most people in the village, access to financial services for the smallest of things takes a whole day, they make life easier for these people. »

Shams Tabrej, founder and CEO of the company, said that Shergill and his pioneering performances illustrating the popular masses made him a household name. Our constant and arduous efforts towards rural empowerment go hand in hand with his hard work. We share dedication and passion for our respective fields. He will help us in our mission to bring banking services to every rural home and solve the problem of rural banking services across the country.”

Rashid Ali, Managing Director of the company, added, “With this collaboration, we aim to increase the confidence of our peoples and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India. »

Digital spending will account for a third of all advertising spending in India by that year, according to a report by advertising agency Dentsu India titled Digital Advertising in India 2022. 93,119 crore, digital advertising will represent 35,809 crore by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.75%.

Catch all the company news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/start-ups/fintech-company-ezeepay-signs-actor-jimmy-shergill-as-brand-ambassador-11671435890924.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: