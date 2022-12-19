Fintech company Ezeepay signs actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Ezeepay, a rural technology company owned by MJ Digital Service Pvt Ltd, has named actor and producer Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. Shergill will appear in upcoming campaigns that will air across the country, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has signed a one-year association with Shergill, which will help it promote its products in rural India, such as digital banking.

Millions of Indians admire his elegant personality and consider him an inspiration. It will help the company raise awareness of the brand’s services in rural India through video advertisements, flyers and live events,” the company said in its statement.

Shergill said, “I am proud to be associated with them as they have an approach to solving the under-penetration of financial services in rural India. Personally, I have a connection with the brand because I know that for most people in the village, access to financial services for the smallest of things takes a whole day, they make life easier for these people. »

Shams Tabrej, founder and CEO of the company, said that Shergill and his pioneering performances illustrating the popular masses made him a household name. Our constant and arduous efforts towards rural empowerment go hand in hand with his hard work. We share dedication and passion for our respective fields. He will help us in our mission to bring banking services to every rural home and solve the problem of rural banking services across the country.”

Rashid Ali, Managing Director of the company, added, “With this collaboration, we aim to increase the confidence of our peoples and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India. »

