Today in History Monday, December 19, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, December 19, the 353rd day of 2022. There are 12 days left in the year.
On December 19, 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, General George Washington led his army of approximately 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania to camp for the winter.
In 1907, 239 workers died in a coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania.
In 1946, war broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched widespread attacks on the French.
In 1950, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
In 1960, a fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.
In 1972, Apollo 17 crashed in the Pacific, ending the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was later acquitted by the Senate.)
In 2001, fires that had been burning beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.
In 2002, Secretary of State Colin Powell declared Iraq in material violation of a UN resolution on disarmament.
In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the iconic skyscraper, a 1,776-foot glass tower on the site of the World Trade Center in New York.
In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the US auto industry.
In 2011, North Korea announced the death two days earlier of leader Kim Jong Il; North Koreans marched in their thousands to mourn their beloved leader as state media proclaimed his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, a great successor.
In 2016, a truck slammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State. (The suspected attacker was killed in a police shootout four days later.) A Turkish policeman shot and killed Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Ankara. (The attacker was later killed in a police shootout.)
Ten years ago: Four State Department officials resigned under pressure, less than a day after a damning report blamed leadership failings on the lack of security at the US diplomatic mission in Benghazi, in Libya, where militants killed the American ambassador and three other Americans. Park Geun-hye (goon-hay), daughter of late South Korean President Park Chung-hee, has been elected the country’s first female president.
Five years ago: A bus carrying passengers from a cruise ship on a trip to Mayan ruins in southeast Mexico overturned on a narrow road, killing 11 travelers and their guide and injuring them about twenty others; eight Americans were among those killed. US health officials have approved the country’s first gene therapy for an inherited disease, a treatment that improves sight in patients with a rare form of blindness. David Wright, a Massachusetts man who was convicted of leading an Islamic State-inspired plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller, was sentenced in Boston to 28 years in prison.
A year ago: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he could not support his party’s signing of a $2 trillion social and environmental bill, dealing a seemingly fatal blow to the President Joe Bidens leading the national initiative. (Congress would approve a smaller but still substantial compromise measure in August 2022.) The NHL and its players’ association have temporarily cracked down on teams crossing the Canadian border and closed the operations of two other teams in hopes of salvaging the season. as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. Gabriel Boric, a leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests, has been elected Chile’s next president. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home achieved the third-best opener of all time; studio estimates showed the Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed $253 million in ticket sales in North America.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Elaine Joyce turns 79. Actor Tim Reid is 78 years old. Musician John McEuen is 77 years old. Singer Janie Fricke is 75 years old. Jazz musician Lenny White is 73 years old. Actor Mike Lookinland is 62 years old. Actor Scott Cohen is 61 years old. Actor Jennifer Beals is 59. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 56. Magician Criss Angel is 55 years old. Rock musician Klaus Eichstadt (Ugly Kid Joe) is 55. Actor Ken Marino is 54 years old. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 54 years old. Actor Kristy Swanson is 53 years old. Model Tyson Beckford is 52 years old. Actor Amy Locane is 51 years old. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 50. Actor Rosa Blasi is 50 years old. Actor Alyssa Milano is 50 years old. Actor Tara Summers is 43 years old. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (JIH-lihn-hahl) is 42 years old. is 42 years old. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 37 years old. Journalist Ronan Farrow is 35 years old. Actor Nik Dodani is 29 years old.