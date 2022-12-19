This Gangs of Wasseypur actor says ‘southern directors’ are smarter than Bollywood





Actor-singer Piyush Mishra has a sensible reason why Bollywood earns less than South Indian films these days. Statement by Piyush Mishra Actor-singer Piyush Mishra, on why Bollywood earns less than South Indian films, said: Directors in South Indian film industries are smarter, have higher IQs and are more innovative than us (Bollywood directors). It is our madness that we work on the same formula forever. “South Indian films like Pushpa are typical of their genre with a lot of action, violence and flashy sequences, but they are presented to the audience in a new way. I also worked in a film from south india named Indian 2 with Shankar recently. During my first experience working with him, I realized how innovative he is. He presents the same concept in different ways and represents the culture better,” added the actor from Gangs of Wasseypur. “The South Indians have an ancient culture” The 59-year-old actor also noted that South Indian languages ​​like Tamil and Malayalam are very old languages ​​and are part of very old cultures, which is why the filmmakers are very good at researching the details of their movies. When asked if any films that can profoundly affect people’s lives are still being made, Piyush told ANI, no such films are being made in North India. Nevertheless, Mishra mentioned director Rajkumar Hirani and his film 3 Idiots as one of the exceptions. He also had a firm opinion against parallel cinema. “Commercial films mean art made for commerce. Therefore, parallel films do not exist. Unless your films entertain a large mass of people, they cannot be called cinema and the filmmakers of the south India know that,” he told ANI. Meanwhile, work-wise, Mishra who is also a singer is due to perform in Raipur as part of her Aarambh Hai Prachand concert series with a big band. He is also writing a book titled Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra (What is your Piyush Mishra status?) which is an autobiographical novel which will be released on January 13, 2023.

