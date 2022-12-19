Profile of LaCrecia Thompson – Itemlive : Itemlive

Entertainment
Profile of LaCrecia Thompson – Itemlive
LaCrecia Thompson is the Arts and Culture Planner for the Town of Lynn. (Libby O’Neill)
LYNN As 2022 draws to a close, the city’s arts and culture planner, LaCrecia Thompson, reflected on the progress her department has made and her vision for Lynns’ artistic future, in an interview with the article.
Thompson was hired as the third member of the planning department under the Thomas McGee administration in the summer of 2021. Thompson, who has served in her role as the city’s arts and culture planner since Aug. 2, when the pandemic was still battering full, said she was first moved by the city’s appreciation for art during difficult times.
When I arrived here, we were still in the throes of the pandemic. Many arts organizations in particular were struggling a bit, as was the case across the country, but what I saw was this incredible resilience and commitment to the art and culture of the region, and the community and bring to the community, you know, a respite from the realities of the world, Thompson said.
When she began working for the city, Thompson oversaw Lynnstallation, the city’s central plaza sculpture project that spawned the Laces of Lynn statue on Mt. Vernon Street. Despite the frustrations and difficulties of running a massive public art installation, Thompson said the level of community engagement associated with the project excites and inspires her.
It was a fun initiative. It was kind of frustrating at times dealing with a big public art installation and then, you know, learning the intricacies of municipal procurement models and things like that. But I absolutely loved the community outreach in the community engagement that was done prior to this installation, Thompson said.
Through a public vote, the community selected artist Kevin Orloskys who proposed the sculpture of an intricate network of multicolored shoelaces, each sculpted with adjectives submitted by Lynners to describe the city. Thompson, who said she considered the sculpture project one of the major highlights of the year, said the role of the public in creating the artwork made it truly unique.
People have taken time out of their lives and thought about surviving COVID Will I get sick? Will I lose my job? who will take care of my children? The fact that people take the time to vote, and vote for the arts in their city. For me it was wonderful. People chose joy over worry, even if it was only for five minutes, Thompson said. The fact that we were able to have words in other languages, I think there are at least five other languages, in addition to English, that are represented in this room. I think that’s fantastic, and it really shows the commitment to inclusion, and it’s really made it something for the community.
Thompson, who moved to Lynn from Milwaukee Wisconsin, said her overall vision for the city is to use arts and culture to change public perception of Lynn. She said the public perception of Lynn shared, in her opinion, a lot of common traits with Milwaukee.
I would like to see a change in Lynn’s narrative, Thompson said. I see a lot of parallels between Milwaukee and Lynn. You know, our rich ethnic histories and immigrant histories, our manufacturing history but also in this [theyre both] being teased a little, or people having different perceptions of who we really are.
Thompson said Lynn, a city she described as having a thriving arts scene and a rich variety of cultures, despite being a sin city jingle. She said she would like to help the town put Lynn in the spotlight as a vibrant and affluent town.
Milwaukee has a very thriving arts and culture scene, the same with Lynn, and I want to make sure we let everyone know that includes the Lynn community. I want people outside of Lynn to know that we are not a gateway to Salem, we are flush with art and culture, wonderful restaurants and beautiful natural areas, even just to change the narrative of this sad little jingle that’s often brought up, Thompson said.
The city, Thompson said, is currently planning a massive marketing campaign to transform downtown Lynn by the spring of 2023. The project includes a social media campaign to tell Lynn’s rich story, as well as launching a website that can organize local artists, artisans, and small downtown businesses.
It’s about telling Lynn’s story and having our own control over that story so that we can tell the real story. I think it will be a great start for all the other wonderful things happening in the arts and culture scene in Lynn, said Thompson.
This year, MassDevelopment selected Lynn from a group of six eligible Gateway Cities to participate in Creative Cities, a two-year initiative to support small towns in their efforts to promote and amplify local art. Thompson said she hopes the initiative, which was organized with the help of the Barr Foundation, will also work to organize and unite the city’s creative community for years to come.
Very often in cities, including Lynn, we have wonderful arts and culture actors. But so often these organizations are siloed. This initiative will allow for more meaningful collaboration and hopefully something lasting beyond the two years of the program, Thompson said.
Thompson, a classical violinist with a passion for all things creative and beautiful, cited Lynns’ hip hop community, murals and exhibits at the Lynn Museum as examples of some of the city’s creative assets that she believes could be enhanced in the years to come. come. She said the city’s Keep Moving Forward hip-hop festival and the Lynn Museums interactive hip-hop exhibit could be used as an example for an organization promoting local artists, bringing the community together and changing people’s perspective. people.
Have festivals like the hip hop festival, and they [the organizers] in partnership with the Lynn Museum for their exhibit, I think it’s a wonderful way to bring hip hop to everyone and change people’s perception of what hip hop culture is. Because people make up their minds about what something is, and they sit on those ideas, don’t give it a chance and learn nothing about it, Thompson said.
Last week, City Council voted to approve a set of zoning regulations to allow zoning for commercial and industrial use on the waterfront. The new zoning is expected to bring retail, living space park, and; therefore, culture, to a previously underutilized neighborhood. When asked what changes she would like to see in Lynn’s waterfront over the next few years, Thompson said she wants the city to work with organizers to hold large concerts and public gatherings along the waterfront. of sea.
Thompson said she would like the city to work with stakeholders to hold large public rallies in areas of the city like Mt. Vernon Street, North Shore Community College and Heritage Park.
Some things are already happening, like at Red Rock Park, I know they have a series of concerts in the summer, but that’s just part of this huge, wonderful waterfront that we’re on, said Thompson. I haven’t had any discussions with anyone there, but the North Shore Community College space, I mean, they have so much green space, and it’s an opportunity to collaborate and share resources, can -be collaborative, programming, you know, so that we can bring more people to this area.
In just over a year, Thompson said she’s come to really admire the town of Lynn. Through a united collaborative effort between the City of Lynn and the organizations it partners with, Thompson said she believes the community could amplify, expand and promote its creative assets.
We have the resources to succeed in this effort, Thompson said. I am confident that we can truly change the course of art and culture here, with the help of all the wonderful partners I have had the privilege of working with. The artists and the art scene here are great. […] and were willing to work towards a common goal of making Lynn the best community it could be.
