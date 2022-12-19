



While we’ve seen grim predictions about the impact of AI on the creative industry, we’re also seeing incredibly innovative uses of AI image generation. One of those uses is the ability to create realistic storyboards or DVD takes. They look realistic to the point that they eliminate the need to contract full sets to create impressive shoots. Editor jars uploaded a set of DVD captures of a movie titled Kurukshetra Hovarabord clash (1984). In a clever title, jarts named the collection Kurukshetra Hovarabord Showdown (1984) was Bollywood’s attempt to cash in on the skateboarding craze that was sweeping the nation. It featured a cast of star characters in an epic hoverboard race across the Jalebi Desert. I cracked up and turned to IMDB to look for the movie. It could easily have been a Bollywood production of madmaxand I thought it would be a fun and trashy video to watch. Obviously, I couldn’t find this movie on IMDB, but I realized the power an AI image generator now has to realize a vision. And not only that, but doing it on a very limited budget. Midjourny memberships range from $10 for a basic monthly plan to $600 for an annual enterprise plan. We asked Jarts what he wanted to do, and his surprising answer was just messing around halfway throughthe same way, I suppose, someone would scribble on a napkin. One of the Reddit commenters even added an AI-generated review: Advertisement I had the pleasure of watching the classic Bollywood gem Kurukshetra Hovarabord Showdown recently. This movie was an obvious attempt to join the skateboarding craze that was sweeping the nation, which unfortunately produced a lot of pretty comedic results. The plot focuses on an epic hoverboard race through the dangerous Jalebi desert. The run features an intriguing mix of characters, from the handsome Prince Raj, accompanied by his faithful servant HandyAndy, to the Bazaar Nomad, to the mystical alien raider Boggleduck. It was both a thrilling adventure and a hilarious tribute to the skateboarding craze of the 1980s. The action was intense and the competition fierce. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. But one of the highlights of the movie was the soundtrack. It featured catchy new wave rock-n-roll with old-school Hindi soul lyrics. It was a truly unique combination that had everyone in the theater buzzing. Overall, Kurukshetra Hovarabord Showdown was an entertaining attempt to ride the wave of skateboarding craze in Bollywood. It featured an all-star cast, an epic hoverboard race, and a great soundtrack. If you’re looking for laughs and a bit of nostalgia, this is definitely a movie to see.

















































































































