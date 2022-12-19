Will Prabhas star Adipurush be pushed further? His film with Maruthi to see THIS big Bollywood star as a starter?

Prabhas fans are going to be disappointed. This year, he has two big movies waiting for release, namely Adipurush and Salaar. He is also being considered for big projects in the South and in Bollywood. The makers of Adipurush were supposed to release the movie in January 2023. But the teaser got a terrible response from the audience. This prompted them to rework the film. For now, they are aiming to release it in June 2023. But it seems that this estimate is also wrong. Some sources told 123Telugu and other sites like Hindustan Times South that the delay is indefinite. Also Read – KGF star Yash, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and other southern stars who melted hearts with humble gestures to their fans

According to sources, the movie might be pushed back beyond 2023. Yes, it looks like not just the VFX, some parts of the movie might also need reshooting. The team has yet to figure out the logistics of the same. Adipurush is a VFX-laden retelling of the Ramayana. But given the level of protest upon seeing the teaser, the team backtracked. They know they can’t be wrong given the feelings related to the Ramayana. Others say they will redo the VFX and move with the release. Om Raut gave us a much-loved movie like Tanhaji. But Adipurush took a path strewn with pitfalls. Also Read – Actor Adipurush Prabhas Opens Up About His Marriage Plans and He Has a Major Connection with Salman Khan

Also, there is news that Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Prabhas and Maruthi’s movie. It seems that it is not a negative role but a very important character. After tasting success as an Adheera on KGF 2, the superstar wants to do more Southern films. This news was shared by Pinkvilla. It seems filmmaker Maruthi said that a one-week program was made. The entire film will be shot in India itself. Prabhas also made headlines when he told Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sharwanand that he would marry only after Salman Khan’s coupling. Also Read – Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Movie Review: Adipurush Director Om Raut Calls The Film A ‘Phenomenal Experience’; is severely trolled

