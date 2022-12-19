SRK and Wayne Rooney discuss football and Bollywood





In one of the biggest crossovers of all time, famed England player Wayne Rooney sat down with the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, to talk football, Bollywood and the actor’s next deal, Pathan. “Who is Pathaan? Does he look like someone in football?” Rooney asked the Dilwale star as the pair sat together to watch the FIFA World Cup on Sunday night. “I’m not saying this because you’re here,” Khan joked, “Honestly, I’ll tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call at the last minute when you’re all busy and can’t find of solution. Comparing his next persona to the Manchester United striker, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star added. “To me, if you don’t mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated with any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the badass.” He added: “You can’t score a goal and you know the guy who’s gonna get it for you when you’re in trouble when you need a break when you need a win who are you going to call? ‘Mr. Wayne Rooney.'” Later, the duo also struck Khan’s famous pose. Fans were in awe of Rooney and Khan, an unusual couple coming together and entertaining the public. If someone had said that maybe one of the standout or weirdest moments would be when Wayne Rooney and Shah Rukh Khan set a scene at the #QatarWorldCup one would think that this person has experimented with different drugs. I still can’t figure this out. pic.twitter.com/uGC0N2MxZp —Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) December 18, 2022 They have Wayne Rooney and Shah Rukh Khan together for the World Cup final!!!!!!! — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) December 18, 2022 I never thought I’d see Wayne Rooney do the Shah Rukh Khan classic. Another reason why this World Cup has slammed harder than any other.

Straight vibrations, bringing the world closer than ever. #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/6szwU3Xcan — Halima Khan (@HalimaNyomi) December 18, 2022 Khan is a sports enthusiast and played hockey in college. It also owns an Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier, the Indian star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with his fans by uploading a video featuring action shots from previous matches. He captioned it: “Messi and Mbappe in the field, Wayne Rooney in the studio and in hand, Pathan! The evening of December 18 will be spectacular! Dekhiye FIFA World Cup Final Live. (Messi and Mbappe on the pitch, Rooney and me, Pathaan, in the studio. The evening of December 18 is bound to be spectacular. Watch the FIFA World Cup Final with me, live.) Pathaan hits cinemas on January 25, 2023.” have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

