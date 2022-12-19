Entertainment
Sequel Opens Behind Expectations – The Hollywood Reporter
by James Cameron Avatar: The Way of the Water topped the domestic box office with an estimated opening of $134 million, less than expected but still a significant number as the film heads into the happiest aisle of the year in cinema terms.
Even rival studios believe Avatar 2 will have strong legs through the holidays and into 2023, thanks to an A CinemaScore and strong ratings exit scores. Traditionally, weekdays can be like a Saturday by the New Year. Distribution sources also indicate that advance ticket sales are spread over this week, rather than being pre-loaded.
Overseas, the 3D tentpole debuted at $301 million to a global start of $435 million, among the best showings of the pandemic era. From Disney and the 20th century, The way of the water cost between $350 million and $400 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive pictures in modern Hollywood history. In previous interviews promoting the sequel, Cameron has indicated that it would need to gross around $2 billion to be considered a success.
Heading into the weekend, tracking suggested the film’s launch would be $150-175 million domestically and $450-550 million worldwide. Overseas, the film received a coveted day-and-date release in China, though a COVID-19 outbreak is having a major impact on the box office there. The way of the water opened at $57.1 million in the Middle Kingdom; he had hoped to raise $100 million.
Another major challenge: the duration of the film is 3 hours and 12 minutes, which reduces the number of screenings. (At the same time, it faces almost no competition.)
On another side, The way of the water opened notably ahead of the $77 million domestic debut of the first Avatar in December 2009. The groundbreaking two-hour, 41-minute film became the highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office with over $2.92 billion in ticket sales, including including reprints. AvatarThe performance underscores why December’s titles may be more about playability than opening size.
Apart from the superhero fare, The way of the water is among the few Hollywood movies that have opened north of $100 million since COVID-19 hit. Another is Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top: Gun Maverickwhich debuted at $126.7 million earlier this year domestically, on track to raise $1.49 billion worldwide.
The way of the water does huge business on Imax and premium format screens. And globally, 66% of all moviegoers have seen the film in 3D, whether in high-end cinemas or on traditional 3D screens (in China, virtually all moviegoers have seen the film in 3D) . The film is a huge boon for the format – which has fallen dramatically in popularity – and companies such as RealD.
Imax theaters in 80 markets delivered a whopping $48.8 million of the total worldwide gross of $435 million.
Speaking of global openness, The way of the water got the third biggest global launch of the pandemic era. Comparing comparable markets, the film’s $301 million international opening was 82% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick42% ahead Jurassic World: Dominion78% of Avatar and only 24 percent behind Spider-Man: No Coming Home.
“Thank you to everyone who has already made the trip back to Pandora,” Cameron tweeted Sunday afternoon.
Added Tony Chambers, Disney’s Head of Distribution, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter“We’ve got a great movie, we’ve got great word of mouth and we’ve got a clear lead ahead of us.”
Cameron produced The way of the water alongside longtime Lightstorm partner Jon Landau. The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, and once again focuses on Worthington’s Sully and Saldaña’s Na’vi character, Neytiri. It picks up a decade after the original and follows their family, with additional stars including franchise newcomer Kate Winslet.
In North America, The way of the water sparked interest in all age groups, but skewed men (57%).
