10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies in India: Avatar 2 Could Join Top 3





The market for Hollywood films in India is growing at a rapid pace. More and more Hollywood movies are coming to Indian theaters. In fact, Hollywood films have created a market for themselves in India. The much-loved Hollywood film of the past decade, Avengers: Endgame, had a superb run in India collecting 365.5 crores. The film is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. So far, nine Hollywood movies have crossed the 100 crore mark in India and this number will continue to rise in the coming years. The latest release of Hollywood Avatar 2 crossed the 125 crore mark in India in its first weekend itself. While Avatar 2 set the Indian box office on fire, take a look at the list of top grossing Hollywood movies in India. 1- Avengers: Endgame (2019) Rs 373.22 crore Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. In fact, it is the only Hollywood movie to cross the 300 crore mark in India. 2- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Rs 227.43 crore Avengers: Infinity Warwas released on 27 April 2019. It is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India with a lifetime collection of 227.43 crore. 3- Spiderman: No Way Home (2021) – Rs 218.41 Cr Marvel’s third film in the Spiderman film series titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ earned Cr218.41 in its run, becoming the third highest grossing film in India. 4- The Jungle Book (2016) Rs 188 crore Due to its huge following in India over the year, The Jungle Book’s success came as no great surprise. The Hindi version of the film was a huge hit with Indian audiences. The Jungle Book earned 188 crores in its lifetime, beating several Bollywood biggies in 2016. 5- The Lion King (2019) Rs 158.71 crore Following the smash hit The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau has delivered another VFX and animation masterpiece. The film earned 158.71 crores when it aired in India. Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version. 6- Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (2022)- Rs 130 Cr Marvel enjoys a distinct fan base in India thanks to which every MCU movie released theatrically in India makes a huge buck. Doctor Strange 2, released in May 2022, earned 130 Cr at the box office in India, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of all time here. 7- Avatar 2 (2022)- 129 Cr+

The latest Hollywood release Avatar 2 has collected 129 Cr+ nett in its first three days in India. And from the performances in the movie, he is expected to enter the 200 Cr club in India soon. 8- Fast & Furious 7 (2015)- Rs 108 Cr Fast & Furious 7 which boasts of veteran actors like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Jhonson and Paul Walker had created a huge buzz around it at the time of its release. He then earned 108 Cr in India. 9- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)- Rs 101.71 Cr The June 2022 release, Thor 4, earned 101.71 Cr during its run in India. The film became the 9th highest grossing film despite negative reviews. 10- Fast and Furious 8 (2017) – Rs 86.23 Cr Vin Diesel starred Fast and Furious 8 was released in April 2017. The movie received high praise from audiences and critics, it earned Cr 86.23 in India.

