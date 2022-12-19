Celebrities and rights groups urge Iran to release key player who backed protests

PARIS, France (AFP) — Celebrities and human rights groups on Sunday called on Iran to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most high-profile figures ever arrested during its crackdown of three months against the demonstrations.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, state media said, after a series of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

The unrest was sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who morality police accused of breaking the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran accuses the United States and other “enemies” of trying to destabilize the country by fueling the protests.

Other Iranian actors and prominent figures, including footballers, have been arrested in connection with the protests, but Alidoosti enjoys considerable international fame. She starred in director Asghar Farhadi’s award-winning films, including the 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman.”

She attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote the film “Leila’s Brothers” in which she starred.

iranian actress #TaranehAlidoosti was arrested on Saturday, December 17. On November 9, Ms Alidoosti posted a photo of herself without a compulsory hijab on her Instagram page, holding a paper with #WomanLifeFreedom written on.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/cesXaoXGOu — Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) December 17, 2022

“The brave Iranian actress has been arrested,” actor Golshifteh Farahani wrote on Instagram.

Farahani now lives in exile after falling out with the authorities. Her post included a photo of her and Alidoosti, with the Persian hashtag “free Taraneh Alidoosti”.

Cameron Bailey, head of the Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted that “Taraneh Alidoosti is one of Iran’s most talented and acclaimed actresses…I hope she will soon be free to continue portraying the strength of Iranian cinema”.

Prominent Iranian-born British actress Nazanin Boniadi also took to social media to support Alidoosti, saying she was arrested for “posting a photo of herself without a compulsory hijab in solidarity with protesters”.

“The Power of Women’s Voices”

Authorities in Tehran summoned another celebrity, pop singer Amir Maghare, on Sunday “to provide an explanation”, the Tasnim news agency reported. He said the 26-year-old “is currently in custody”.

Last month, Iran arrested two other prominent actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their headscarves in public. Both have now been released on bail.

Ghaziani was among a group of film personalities who gathered outside Evin prison in support of Alidoosti, the reformist newspaper Shargh reported on Twitter.

The group also included Mitra Hajjar, whom Shargh had reported arrested on December 3.

Illustrative: A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police of the Islamic Republic, at Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on September 20 2022. (Ozan Kose/AFP)

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said that “women are being arrested and imprisoned in Iran for refusing to wear the forced hijab, including prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti. The power of women’s voice terrifies the leaders of the Islamic Republic.

During street protests, banners of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were set on fire, women openly walked the streets without headscarves, and demonstrators sometimes sought to defy security forces.

Alidoosti’s most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari became the first person executed by authorities following the protests.

“Your silence means support for oppression and the oppressor,” read a post on her Instagram account.

‘Any Price’

On November 9, Alidoosti posted an image of herself without a headscarf, holding a piece of paper with the protests’ main slogan: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Images also circulated on social media of Alidoosti shopping in Tehran without a headscarf.

She had sworn not to leave Iran and said she was ready to “pay any price to defend my rights”.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news site said the actor was arrested “by order of the judicial authority” because she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” regarding the protests.

This image released by Cohen Media Group shows Shahab Hosseini, left, and Taraneh Alidoosti in a scene from ‘The Salesman’. The film was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. (Cohen Media Group via AP)

His Instagram account with more than eight million followers was no longer accessible on Sunday.

Iran’s Oslo-based human rights monitor said on Saturday that Iranian security forces had killed at least 469 people during the protests.

On December 3, Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, took stock of more than 200 people killed in the street violence, including security personnel.

Iranian authorities have arrested at least 14,000 people, according to the United Nations.