Actor Pete Schrum loved his hometown of Canton

Canton actor Paul Richard “Pete” Schrum played both a sentimental and serious Santa Claus.

The burly, bearded Canton actor was perhaps best known for his recurring 1980s role as Uncle Ed Kanisky on the television sitcom ‘Gimme a Break’, according to a obituary published on theintelligencer.com on February 21, 2003. He died of a heart attack at the age of 68.

“In a career that spanned three decades, Schrum played everything from prospectors to salesmen, bad guys to henchmen,” the obituary reads.

But, he might be best loved for portraying Santa Claus in Coca-Cola commercials that aired for more than a decade starting in the 1990s.

Ironically, in 1984, melee also played a more violent Santa Claus in the movie “Trancers”.

An article from 2015 “Bad Santas: 15 St. Nicks That Would Ruin Your Christmas” published on the website empireonline.com describes Schrum’s brief “Bad Santa” performance in the film.

“Sent back in time to 1985…cop Jack Deth meets Larry, a department store Santa who suddenly pushes a child off his lap,” the profile explains. Schrum, as Santa Claus, had been transformed into a zombie-like “transceiver”. He ends up getting shot in front of the kids.

Interestingly, the part of Santa’s role in a store, not the violent nature of the character, came naturally to Schrum.

“Pete,” as friends in Canton called him, portrayed Mellett Mall Santa for nine years.

Peter Schrum called Canton his home

Schrum was born Paul Richard Shrum at Mercy Hospital in Canton in December 1934, according to Rosemarie Shrum Moore of North Canton, his sister, when she spoke to the Repository shortly after his death in 2003.

A family of Italian descent gave him the nickname “Pete”.

“My grandfather called him Pietro Pauli, and it kind of stuck,” Moore said in 2003. “Everybody knew him by Pete, even in school, since he was a little boy.”

For some reason, reporters and others who had to write his name knew him as Schrum, adding a “c” to his last name.

“After a while, Pete didn’t bother to correct them anymore, and it became his stage name,” Moore recalled.

An obituary written for The Canton Repository by G. Patrick Kelley chronicles Schrum’s attendance at Canton-area schools. “He left high school (Central Catholic) before graduation and joined the Marines, then worked in construction and as a steelworker.”

It was at school that Schrum developed a passion for acting. Thus, stage performances under the lights followed Schrum’s blue-collar work, Kelley noted, listing Players Guild, Canal Fulton Dinner Theater and Kenley Players among Schrum’s local credits.

Local theater work forever tied the actor to Stark County even after he left Ohio for Hollywood.

“Pete Schrum was extremely proud of his Cantonese roots.”

"Pete Schrum was extremely proud of his Cantonese roots," Dick Deitrick, a fellow Cantonese, wrote in a letter to The Repository after his pal passed away. "He's had a lot of jobs. I met him at 30th and at the Gare de l'Atlantique market where I worked with my cousin after school and on weekends."

Deitrick recalled some additional memories of Schrum as he spoke to a reporter when he brought the letter to the newspaper.

“I remember I gave him a hat once when he was home, and he wore it on all kinds of TV shows and movies,” he said.

Like many of the actor’s friends, Deitrick fondly remembered the Santa-sized man.

“He was a big guy with a warm smile as big as the heart in him,” Deitrick wrote in his 2003 letter. “He had courage and a certain dignity.”

Schrum was the kind of man one could imagine as Santa Claus. Gregarious. Kindly. Generous.

“I remember bringing Pete an adopted child (when he was the Mellett Mall Santa),” Deitrick wrote. “This kid had a lot of problems. Pete and Maureen, his wife, absolutely rolled out the red carpet for this little girl. To this day, people who have witnessed this very special Santa Claus and his lovely will never forget love and expressions of kindness.”

In his letter, Deitrick recalled when Schrum moved to California to seek acting jobs there.

“He said when he got back he would invite everyone over for a spaghetti dinner,” he said.

But the actor’s rushed visits to his hometown never seemed to give him more time than a shared meal at a restaurant.

“But, if I had reminded him of spaghetti dinner, he probably would have swept the whole neighborhood away,” Deitrick guessed. “He was just a tall, funny, likeable guy.”

Time spent acting in Hollywood

Because he looked happy, many of his more than three dozen roles in movies and TV shows portrayed that part of his personality.

During the 1980s, appearances on shows such as ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘Trapper John, MD’, ‘Fantasy Island’, ‘TJ Hooker’, ‘Silver Spoons’, ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Valerie’ were among his credits. In the 1990s, his roles included characters in “Night Court”, “True Colors”, and as “Santa #2” in an episode of “Father Dowling Mysteries”. Other parts were in “Matlock” and “Dynasty”.

It was reported that Schrum once approached a well-known producer about a serious role as a villain. The producer would have told him “I can’t cast you, you’re too nice”.

Schrum exploded in anger at the rejection. He struck his fist. He looked enraged, until he turned to the producer and said, “See, I can be mean and ugly if you just give me a chance.”

The producer, visibly shaken, then smiled, and he gave a role to Schrum. But, it was a “nice guy” role.

Oh, there were sometimes more violent or diabolical roles: the evil Santa Claus in “Trancers” in the 1980s and the bartender Lloyd in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in the 1990s.

The part Schrum was best known for was his work as Coca-Cola Santa Claus. The commercial role was so fun and fulfilling for Schrum, notes his film industry biography, that he took a break from television and film work for years.

The actor’s absence from the big and small screens took a more dramatic turn in 1999, when Schrum was seriously injured in a car crash near his home in Prescott, Arizona, where he spent his final years. According to an article in the Repository following the accident, Schrum’s sport utility vehicle was struck in the side by a pickup truck. He suffered multiple injuries that required facial reconstruction and leg surgery.

Although Schrum survived the near-fatal crash, his injuries eventually forced him to give up the charity work he did appearing as Santa Claus for the Mary Volpes Angel Foundation, helping the Canton organization to help local families in need at Christmas.

Repository columnist Jim Weber chronicled some of Schrum’s appearances for the Volpe Foundation during a visit to Canton in 1999, when he was still feeling the effects of his injuries. Schrum’s list of stops as Santa Claus in Stark County was long and kept him busy Tuesday through Friday, Weber wrote in his Dec. 11, 1999, column.

“Pete was hanging out Friday morning, but vowing to satisfactorily complete his designated rounds,” Weber wrote.

Older children also appreciated Schrum’s painful efforts.

A resident of a Perry Township retirement and nursing home who later spoke to Santa said Schrum’s visit was “the best thing that ever happened to me”.

