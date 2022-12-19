Review: Damien Chazelles Hollywood epic Babylon is incredibly extreme and hugely prodigious

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon.Photo Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Babylon

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle

Featuring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva

Classification R; 188 minutes

Theatrical releases December 23

By the time the incredibly extreme and extremely prodigious new film Babylon introduces what I’m going to call a sex dungeon located roughly in the third layer of hell, it would be easy to say Damien Chazelles’ old Hollywood epic is off the rails. Except that’s assuming there were rails to begin with.

No, what Chazelle is attempting here is clear from Babylons very first few minutes, in which it quickly moves from a scene where an elephant empties its entrails directly on the camera lens and into a decadent orgy that features a Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle dude drenched in the urine of a young starlet. Oh, and then there’s that mountain of cocaine so high it could kill Tony Montana. Yes, Babylon is, as its title suggests, a LOT. And I loved almost every one of its incredible 188 minutes.

The kind of full-throated, barrel-chested, more-more-more enthusiasm and ambition that happens once a decade, Babylon could either take Chazelles’ impressive career to new heights or plunge it to the bottom of the tar pits at La Brea. Either way, the filmmaker deserves credit for being fully invested in making a wacky, sinister, and sprawling concoction whose magnificent scope pretty much meets his scope.

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres.

A bittersweet response to the melancholy reverie of La La Land this movie could be what would happen if JK Simmons Whiplash the villain got his hands on Chazelles’ Oscar-winning musical in 2016 Babylon is both a love letter and a hostage note from Hollywood. Opening in 1920s Los Angeles, when filmmaking was less of a scientific art and more of loosely controlled chaos, the film focuses on three disparate characters whose up-and-down arcs trace their ups and downs. of the motion picture industry from its wild silent era through its transition to relatively sanitized talkies.

Our audience surrogate is Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a young and charming Mexican immigrant who will do anything to get to a film set, whether it’s causing vehicular mayhem to ensure a camera is delivered or to help dispose of the body of a party guest. who abused opium. Then there’s Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), an aspiring actress from New Jersey who gets the chance to direct a movie thanks to her willingness to do absolutely anything in front of the camera. And at the head of the town is Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), a silent film star who wanders from set to set with a drink in one hand and a new bride in the other.

The three leads intertwine as Chazelle climbs and descends the rickety ladder of Hollywood hierarchy, ranging from poor studios whose sets were open-air disaster areas to the finely appointed halls of giant MGM, where boy wonder studio chef Irving Thalberg (Max Minghella) rules the city like a beloved mafia don. Thalberg is the only real character depicted in Babylon, although it only takes some film history homework to figure out who exactly Conrad, LaRoy and many others are supposed to represent. And it’s clear that Chazelle has done her research too, given how much her movie feels like a feverish super-adaptation of everything Nathanael Wests. grasshopper day to the sordid talkers of Kenneth Anger and Scotty Bowers.

Tobey Maguire plays James McKay.

All the action is fueled by a formidable score by Justin Hurwitz, a frequent collaborator with Chazelles, who reworks both the jazz age and the specific harmonics of La La Landis clean star city theme. (In an interview with The Globe, Chazelle said this was not a literal quote from film to film, but rather that the scores for both films run in the same harmonic pattern.)

According to the films’ production and marketing notes, Babylon is intended to be a portrayal of six main characters, but Chazelle seems to lose interest in half of them halfway through: trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), singer/Emerald of the East Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) and gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart). The downplaying of movies alone Black and Asian characters can cringe, especially with the way Chazelle ends their stories with exclamation points so bold it almost makes audiences think Sidney and Fay were more in the movie than they were. they really were.

There is, however, a wonderful less-it’s-more-taken attitude with St. John, who is a witness to and a part of the industry’s achievements and disasters. Smart chews up each of her scenes with the appetite of an actress who was promised an all-you-can-eat buffet but instead presented with a multi-course prix fixe. It’s a performance deliciously measured with height.

Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu.

Indeed, nearly every artist here is up for the fabulously appointed occasion, though some like Pitt, who essentially plays the 1920s version of Brad Pitt, aren’t asked to stray too far from their resumes. Robbie, for example, empties her body and soul as Nellie, even though the character is, at her grossest form, a mixture of the whirling bird Harley Quinn and the wolf of Wall Streetis stingy Naomi. Heck, even Jeff Garlins’ studio head Don Wallach is more or less an echo of the Harvey Weinstein facsimile that the comedic actor played in Steven Soderberghs. Full frontal.

Calva gets the most original and pristine character, but that’s also a problem, because Manny often has to react to situations instead of driving them. Again, we need a passive perspective to hold our hand through the film’s gigantic swings in mood and tone, which are as entertaining as they are head-shaking.

The extended orgy that opens the film Chazelle doesn’t drop the film’s title card for 30 minutes, rivaling previous years drive my car for end-of-movie statements turns into a slapstick war movie shoot that then turns into a rat-a-tat comedy of errors before then veering off into deadly serious territory. And we haven’t even gotten into the territory of Babylons sex dungeon, in which Chazelle seems to be lovingly ripping off boogie nights infamous end-of-film robbery scene, except this time Alfred Molina is swapped for a bug-eyed Tobey Maguire, firecrackers are replaced with hacking spit and, also, there’s a dude who eats rats.

As stated: this movie is A LOT. A LOT, ALMOST ALL THE TIME. (damage the title Everything everywhere all at once has already been taken this year.) But BabylonIts excesses are all at the service of a mad and relentless passion of Chazelles for this ultimate miracle: the moving image. The movie ultimately works because the movies themselves aren’t supposed to work at all as the Hollywood axiom goes, so many things can go wrong at some point in production that any piece of cinema is a celebration of the unachievable. Which makes Babylon a film of a disastrous, inspiring and insane million miracles.