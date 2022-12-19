Controversies of 2022-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Bollywood controversies of 2022

2022 has been a rather unexpected year for the industry with trolls and haters pouring out all possible venom on actors and filmmakers. Here are a few. Ranveer Singh gets naked This photo shoot exploded like all his performances on celluloid. How dare he? says a section. How did he do it? said the other. News channels, social media were flooded with endless opinions and Bollywood celebrities and contemporaries couldn’t help but rave about the man’s audacity. Alas, a complaint was filed against Singh for spreading obscenities and he had to come clean with the Mumbai police. Akshay Kumar and the Vimal Universe It was another controversy of the year that led to a massive backlash on social media for the Khiladi. A video of one of his first interactions with the press has gone viral in which he said he would never endorse any brand of pan masala. When he got to the Vimal commercial starring Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, all hell broke loose. He apologized for his act and decided to walk away. Boycott Bollywood Why and how did this trend start? We may never know. What was the first film to fall victim to this trend? Again, hard to say. Haters and naysayers were furious with the industry for reasons they know best. Boycott hashtags with titles like Lal Singh Chadha, brahmastraand Vikram Veda raged on social media. And recently, Pathaan. Pathan and Shahrukh Khan Why is that? Some people have problems with the name. It all becomes downright childish and absurd. Enough said! Besharam Rang and saffron When Yash Raj Films dropped the Rank Besharam song, it was expected to break the internet, but it broke in all the wrong ways. Supposed society and movie gatekeepers have raised objections to Deepika Padukone’s costumes as to how the song was shot for everything else. Some said the actress and designers disrespected the saffron color by making her wear one. The scathing voices echoed so loudly everywhere that Shah Rukh Khan at the Kolkata Film Festival said he and everyone involved in the film would only watch the positives. Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss’ house Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by no fewer than nine women from 2018 to present. When he took part in the recent season of Bigg Boss, social media exploded. It was looked at with disdain and disgust, and the makers completely ignored the victims. The man who has been accused by no less than nine women, still continues to make his place in the series, perhaps at the request of the host too influential to be refused what he asks. Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who accused Khan of sexual harassment, filed a police complaint and protested Khan’s appearance on the show, but to no avail. Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, IFFI and propaganda Unfazed by widespread criticism of his comments against the Hindi film The Kashmir FilesIsraeli director and IFFI international jury president Nadav Lapid said he stood by his remarks because he knew how to recognize propaganda disguised as film. Reacting to the backlash he received for calling The Kashmir Files a vulgar and propaganda film, Lapid said making bad films is not a crime, but Vivek Agnihotri’s director is rude, manipulative and violent. The filmmaker and his actor in the film Anupam Kher, however, maintained their position on what they showed in the film to be true. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

