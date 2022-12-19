Why Bollywood Loves Abused Woman

As I sit to write this article, the world is celebrating Diwali, a festival in northern India that is about the return of Lord Rams to Ayodhya after reclaiming his wife, Sita, by killing her captor, Ravan. Ramayan is essentially a story of the victory of good over evil which has, over time, given many interpretations, some even as controversial as it is a story of subjugation of the Dravidians by the Aryans and an attempt to propagate the supremacy of the north over the south. Reading the text through the prism of your personal politics or your faith can give you several versions, and one of them is that it reflects a society deeply rooted in patriarchy, because Ramayan can also be read as a story where a woman’s chastity may be the deciding factor. of his place in society, where a woman is abducted and must undergo physical and mental torture and then be driven to suicide so that the man becomes a hero, a god.

A still of East and West

But then, Ramayan was written eons ago. Has the story really changed? Rape/violence against women has always been Bollywood’s favorite ingredient for a hero’s story. Item numbers, sexy vampires and, eventually, detailed rape scenes might have appeared in mainstream cinema as crowd-pleasing exercises. It’s because the heroes and heroines of old were too virtuous to do anything wrong, and sex was definitely considered evil. Therefore, villains/vampires, people who are on the other side of the moral compass, were bound to spice things up. Love scenes were a total taboo (interestingly, one of the longest on-screen kisses in Hindi cinema was filmed between Devika Rani and her real-life husband and co-star Himanshu Rai in 1929 for Karma, but c was essentially mouth to mouth), but rape/attempted rape of sister or mother by a bad guy was not taboo. It seems that a sister’s sole purpose in most Bollywood movies, especially in the 80s and 90s, was (apart from chirping and tying rakhi and singing hymns to the brother who is considered the lord protector of the kingdom) get raped and throw the hero on the path of heroism to avenge the crime. Ajay Devgns Jigar (1992), Akshay Kumars Zulmi (1999), Sunil Shettys Aaghaaz (2000), Salman Khan’s Garv (2004), Abhishek Bachchans Raavan (2010) are some of these films (Honourable mention: Rajinikanths Tyagi where he negotiates with the woman her brother is raping and convinces her to marry the brother and withdraw her complaint to the police).

But it was not a phenomenon of the 90s. Prem Chopra, an actor and one of the true rape stars of the 70s and 80s with multiple rape scenes under his belt, in his biography Prem Naam Hai Mera, written by his daughter Rakita Nanda, actually makes this remark, I remember a time when a villain’s credentials were only confirmed after raping the heroine or the hero’s sister.

In fact, what would often differentiate a sister character from that of a lover is that the hero would always manage to save the heroine in no time (example: Madhumati by Bimal Roy). And suppose our hero is always late and the heroine falls prey to the evil intentions of the villain, she is quickly killed, because a rape survivor is not chaste enough to be with our hero. A recent example of this is Hrithik Roshans Kaabil. In the film, Supriya (Yami Gautam) is raped twice. But the focus of the film is on how her husband Rohan (Roshan) reacts to being raped. After the first incident, the film does not delve into the terrible mental trauma the rape survivor goes through. Instead, we see how it affects Rohan. When she is raped for the second time, she chooses death over life because she doesn’t want to put Rohan through more mental trauma, a decision that almost matches Sitas’ decision to self-immolate. .

But far more problematic than that are the cases where our heroes rape their love and ultimately the rape victim falls in love with the abuser, simply because he is the hero of the film. Both Himmat Aur Mehanat and Insaniyat Ke Dushman were released in 1987 and the hero raped the heroine and eventually married her, marking the start of bliss forever. Then there was Benaam Badsha (1991) which had Deepak (Anil Kapoor) raping Jyoti (Juhi Chawla) for money, then Jyoti tries to win her rapist’s heart and convince him to marry her, pretending even a pregnancy in the process.

Violence against women is a harsh reality to which we cannot close our eyes and cinema is supposed to be a reflection of society. The problem is the use of rape and violence on women as a trope, the existence of such gruesome scenes as plot points, to use them to advance the story, or worse, to use them as titillation, to transform women into involuntary martyrs and to pave the heroes travel on their heartbreaking cries and their mutilated bodies. While the hero avenges the crime by killing the villain, the trauma of the rape victim never becomes the talking point; it’s always how our hero feels about the rape, how his dignity is chipped away. Women are brutalized to help our hero unleash his unbridled machismo, to justify his future actions that might otherwise challenge his moral compass. In Kaabil, Supriyas’ story is just a plot; the film is about Rohans revenge. In fact, violence against women is not only used to further the heroes’ journey. In Pataal Lok, Vishal Tyagi becomes the ruthless Hathoda Tyagi after his sister’s brutal rape, which is shown in graphic detail in an attempt to create compassion and empathy for Tyagi.

She

Also, what counts is the way in which violence is represented. There are movies like Provoked and then there are movies like Kabir Singh. While both deal with abusive and aggressive partners, the look is very different. While the former is loosely based on the true story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, a woman who killed her husband after suffering a decade of physical, psychological and sexual abuse in the UK, Kabir Singh glorifies domestic violence and justifies it. same. While in Provoked the violent husband is killed by his wife, in Kabir Singh the girlfriend marries him.

It’s not something Bollywood alone is guilty of. In fact, in almost every Christopher Nolan film, we have a female character who is the victim of horrific acts of violence just to advance the hero’s story. In 1999, comic book writer Gail Simone identified the trope of women in refrigerators (named after the Green Lantern comic which sees the hero returning home to find his girlfriend’s corpse stuffed into the refrigerator, and this is the starting point of the revenge saga) where the woman is sacrificed to provide the hero with an interesting story to develop his character arc. And this is not a new phenomenon either. Indeed, the threat of sexual violence, often initiated by the abduction of a female character, was at the heart of many Arthurian legends, as well as that of The Iliad.

But what is ironic is that today, in a world where feminism is celebrated, we slowly see films with strong female protagonists, more and more women filmmakers and writers are using their lived experiences to tell more authentic stories, and women now have a similar backstory, one full of sexual violence/exploitation, to support them as heroes. Whether it’s the 2020 Anvita Dutts movie Bulbbul, the 2015 Leena Yadavs movie Parched, the 2017 Vishal Furias movie Chhorii, or even how Beena Tripathis’ character is in Mirzapur, we have some mind-blowing movies with absolutely awesome women as the protagonists. . But one can’t help but wonder why violence and abuse so often play the primary motivating factors in the stories of women becoming a force to be reckoned with. It seems that women have to endure torture and abuse to be deemed worthy of being treated as protagonists. The more horrific the violence, the stronger its claim. It seems like the same trope is being revamped and repackaged and presented as something new. Even the narrative structure remains almost identical.

Bulbul

While traditionally women were treated as objects and used for sex, in an attempt to reverse the power structure, there is an increase in stories where women use their agency to weaponize their sexuality. Having multiple partners, sexual promiscuity, rough sex and verbal abuse are now hallmarks of the independent modern woman on shows like Four More Shots Please! are seen showing off proudly. The toxic man and this version of the liberated woman are essentially two sides of the same coin. This is a classic case where the victim becomes the perpetrator. But there must be more to the idea of ​​an independent and strong woman. To create such stereotypes of the strong and independent woman by transforming her into Mardaani, the idea that strength is synonymous with men and therefore that a strong woman must imbibe the characteristics of men, the tradition of only considering the masculine version of certain adjectives like valid, is a direct result of the patriarchy in which we are born. Arguably, this is the classic case of the historically oppressed breaking the old narrative, but if the new narrative is always a reaction to the old, then we’re stuck in an endless loop.

A still of Kabir Singh

Films like Good Luck Jerry, Raazi, Made in Heaven, Jalsa, Bombay Begums, Aarya, Sherni, Aranyak look at female protagonists from a different angle where more emphasis is placed on women as professionals, their economic independence, their ambition, diligence and sense of duty, and drive to create their own space, often outwitting men in the process.

All trauma is valid. All stories are valid. All stories deserve to be told. There is no denying that violence against women is a very real problem. But when we turn trauma into a plot device, it seizes itself to be a reflection of society and simply becomes a tool to manipulate the audience.

Images: Ultra Distributors, NH Studioz, Netflix, Series T