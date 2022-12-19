Symphonic education programs again in person





PORT ANGELES — Music students from Clallam and Jefferson counties — ages 4 through 22 — are invited to enter the Port Angeles Symphony’s Nico Snel Young Artist Competition, to be held in person for the first time since January 2020. Nominations, available at www.portangelessymphony.org under the Education link, should be posted by January 14. Attendees will perform a concert-quality piece of music on January 28 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave., Port Angeles. Each piece should last 10 minutes or less. Judges, including Port Angeles Symphony Music Director and Conductor Jonathan Pasternack, violinist Jory Noble and another judge to be announced, will offer personalized feedback to students after their performances. As in past years, the public is invited to come see one of the competitors in action; Admission is free to the event from 9 a.m. “We’re very excited to be in person again,” said Pasternack, who last year had to judge contestants’ performances on videos they sent him. At the 2023 event, the top three musicians in two age categories will win cash prizes, thanks to anonymous donors and the symphony orchestra’s board of directors. The Senior Young Artist Competition, open to players up to age 22, offers $500 for first place, $250 for second and $200 for third. The Young Junior Artists Competition, for musicians 14 and under, awards $250 for first place, $125 for second, and $75 for third. Another Port Angeles Symphony educational program, Adventures in Music School Tours, is also returning to a live, in-person format. For the next leg of this 30-year-old program, multi-instrumentalist and educator Angie Tabor of Port Townsend has formed a band, the Sonic Messengers, to tour the area. Tabor and his friends will bring the sounds of Cuban salsa, steelpan music from Trinidad and a variety of European percussion instruments to elementary schools on the northern Olympic Peninsula. Next February, students from Neah Bay to Sequim and from Chimacum to Quilcene and Brinnon will see and hear Tabor’s sonic messengers. “We will do almost 20 concerts in two weeks. It’s a whirlwind,” said Al Harris, longtime director of Adventures in Music. AIM is a stand-alone program under the Port Angeles Symphony umbrella, Pasternack noted. Individuals and corporations, including DA Davidson, First Security Bank, and Sound Community Bank, as well as Port Ludlow Performing Arts in Jefferson County, helped fund traveling performers. All of AIM’s offerings come with written materials for students and teachers, Harris added. To view performer videos from the past two years as well as these materials, visit portangelessymphony.org and click on Education, then Adventures in Music. “It’s just wonderful that the Young Artists Competitions and Musical Adventures have emerged from the video format to offer live, face-to-face performances,” said Pasternack. “They are such an important part of the Port Angeles Symphony’s mission to share the joy of making music with young people.” ________ Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.



