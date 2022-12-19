Shubhra Gupta’s list of best movies of 2022, and why this will be the year Bollywood loses the plot

Here we go again, back to making lists of hits and misses. And I have to admit that I had a hard time concentrating on my best of bollywood 2022. If 2021 was annus horribilis, this, the year of our lord 2022, was worse.

Not because there weren’t enough movies, unlike the last two years that were lost due to the pandemic. As Covid receded, cinemas began to open and by mid-year there was a steady stream of movies. But one after another, star vehicles began to die at the box office. 2022 will go down in Indian film history as the year we were forced to ask ourselves again and again: Has Bollywood lost the plot?

This is the year the unthinkable happened. RRR (Telugu) roared all over India and continues to do so all over the world. KGF 2 (Kannada) cast their net away. And kantara (also Kannada), has grown so big that even its strongest supporters are surprised. Just three years ago, it was nearly impossible to find a non-Hindi film getting a top spot in multiplexes across the North. The dubbed or subtitled films would be released on Friday and tossed next week, if they managed to last that long, with a muscled Bollywood biggie in that precious real estate.

In 2022, the tables have completely turned. The box office was taken over by Southern juggernauts – SS Rajamouli was already a household name due to the mega-hit of Bahubali and its sequel; Yash and Rishab Shetty have now firmly captured the popular imagination. As this turnaround is underway, big-budget Bollywood films starring the biggest A-listers, from the biggest studios, have literally bitten the dust.

Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime

The worst movies of 2022

Just above this sad heap is Yashrajs Shamshera, a period film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, which saw empty theaters when it opened on Friday. On day 1! An FJR movie! Unbelievable. Another Yashraj production, Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, fell flat. Two other films by Akshay, the mothballed social drama Raksha Bandhan and the gruesome Bachchan Pandey were outright rejected. Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated star Lal Singh Chadha, three years of preparation, was a great disappointment. And the public stayed in droves.

There are several reasons for the no-show. The #BoycottBollywood gang are working tirelessly to sow disgrace, the general junta is still a little worried about entering cinemas because who knew if the virus was still hiding there, the multitude of content, including including much more interesting OTT shows, available on streaming platforms: yes, those are all factors. But, and this is the problem, these great Bollywood films were nothing more than expensive duds, buried under star egos and dangerous complacency, ranging from terrible to just bad to just not good enough. .

Audiences, hunched over their devices during the pandemic, understood the meaning of choice: great films in other Indian and foreign languages. What was once foreign has become something to experience and savor. In the best films across languages ​​and continents, storytelling was supreme. The message, to the big, bloated Bollywood who always expected viewers to accept old wine in older bottles, was loud and clear: sorry, but not sorry.

It’s not like all Southern films that have headed North have the same success. The mighty tentpoles that made big money this year, as well as the last Pushpa years, were heavily worded, featuring spiky bromances and a disconcerting level of misogyny, which refuses to back down from mainstream cinema, in especially films that target the most conservative strongholds in the South. Anything outside this area was ignored. In his Bahubali double bill, for example, Prabhas was a huge draw, but no one showed up for his soggy romantic comedy Radhe Shyam. Also, it wasn’t as if all Bollywood films were unachievable, but they weren’t what audiences, starved for entertainment for over two years, wanted: event films, where everything was larger than life. .

Clearly, Bollywood in 2022 has been stuck in the middle of a rock and a hard place: hardly any movies, scaled to such a grand scale as RRR or KGF2, blockbuster written everywhere; and not much in the smaller, smarter area either (this space was mostly colonized by a string of terrific Malayalam movies). You could say that Dharma Productions has lavishly edited brahmastra was supposed to be precisely that first type of film, and it may have made it into the biggest list of box office hits of the year, because some of its comic book elements were incorporated into the general theme of good developers and evil asuras won over some of the audience, but how I wished it was a better movie. And we didn’t need an Israeli filmmaker to tell us that The Kashmir Files was vulgar and propagandistic, whose strong run at the box office was clearly due to the genre of film it was.

It is also clear that Bollywood’s road to resurrection will be difficult. For one thing, he doesn’t seem to learn fast enough. You would have thought that Govinda Naam Mera, also from Dharma, featuring the New Gen trio of Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-Bhumi Pednekar, would be a course correction. But ugh, what a boring crash.

Best of Bollywood in 2022

What exactly is Bollywood waiting for? While waiting for the answers to this crucial question, here is a list of Bollywood offers 2022, in order of release from January to December, that made me pay attention. None of these movies are perfect or without flaws, but at least each has strived to create something new, refresh familiar themes, or introduce characters we’ve been believing.

Love Hostel is out February 25.

Love Inn: The dystopian world created by Shanker Raman reminds you of his early days in Gurgaon, but this companion piece, about a pair of runaway lovers in Haryana, is darker and more difficult, forcing you to watch despite yourself. Did I want to breathe a little easier through the film? Did I want a ray of light at the end? Yes and yes. But is this the fate of young people who want to follow the dictates of their hearts in this part of India? Yes, almost.

Badhaai Do: On the theme side, among the most courageous this year. What does a man who loves men and a woman who loves women do? Step into the mutual convenience of a Lavender Marriage, what is it, discover how to live a full life, while being true to one’s authentic self. If he hadn’t become the familiar center of the joint family comedy in the second half, the film would have been much better. Kudos again to Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and director Harshavardhan Kulkarni for walking a path so seldom traveled.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Of course, the beautiful Alia Bhatt looks too young and untouched to be the legendary hard-nosed madam of a brothel. But if you surrender to the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis, where every bit of grunge is gorgeous, you see Bhatt owning every beat of his role. That first scene, a stunning chiaroscuro, with the camera rolling back as newbie Gangubai learns to call would-be punters, is a classic.

Honeys: Domestic violence nahin chalega. And no really means no, even if it comes from a girl who lives under the thumb of a tyrannical husband. Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah make a great pair as they tackle misogyny, and Vijay Varma pulls it off as the man who learned how to channel hate in Jasmeet K Reen’s gripping debut.

Matto Ki Saikil: Prakash Jha in and as Matto, the man who has an intimate relationship with his rusty but trusty old bike, who drives it back and forth from his backbreaking job like a daily gamble, is stellar. The hardscrabble story set in a village, which has almost disappeared from our screens, gets a boost in this debut feature, confidently directed by M Gani.

Goodbye: A Chandigarh-based family coping with the death of a beloved member takes refuge in patches of goofy humor, in Vikas Bahl’s film that attempts to refresh the tropes of cementing the cracks, coming together and learning life lessons. The big bonus is that it gives Amitabh Bachchan a worthy role after a long fallow period; the scenes he shares with Neena Gupta are warm and invigorating.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the movie Goodbye. (Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)

Doctor G: Can your usual dude – titled Mommas Boy, unaware of the meaningful things in life – grow up to be a sensitive gynecologist, with the requisite feminine touch – over the course of a two-hour movie? The premise is over the top, but Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, under debut director Anubhuti Kashyap, get some great shots.

Monica my dear: This cocktail of murders, femme fatales, twisted motives and twisted humans, in the hands of Bollywood fanboy director Vasan Bala, is a lot of fun. Sure, there are things to discuss, but the movie gives Rajkummar Rao a chance to step away from good guy territory and an interesting set to sneak around.

Bhediya: To fully commit to stupidity requires conviction, and that’s amply demonstrated in this starring Varun Dhawan-Abhisek Banerjee, directed by Amar Kaushik. A quaint corner of the picturesque northeast, colorful mythos, fast-moving werewolves and a gang of goofballs scraping an ensemble cast that seems to belong in the place? Yes, I will take it.

An action hero: Who is a real hero? The guy who flexes his abs on screen and acts like an authorized brat? Or the one who learns to shake off his starry ways as he races for his life? Anirudh Iyer directs this sharp two-handed film starring a self-aware Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, while thumbing his nose at Bollywood trolls.

Still waiting for Ranveer Singh and his Cirkus, later this week. Will he make the list? Let’s see.