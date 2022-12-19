center | Besharam Rang: It’s time Bollywood stopped pretending to be naive while being offensive

Bollywood cannot pretend to be naive, much less totally innocent or unaware of the hidden or not so hidden message of its themes, images or lyrics. Take the recent controversy over the song, Besharam Rang, from the yet to be released movie.Pathane.The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, slated for release on January 25, 2023, the day before Republic Day, has already found itself engulfed in a whirlwind of outrage.

The title itself, in typical Bollywood style, stereotypes an entire community. You don’t have to refer toZanjeer(1973) or, more recently,My name is khan(2010), or even to see the film itself to guess that the stereotype is most likely positive. Yes, Bollywood cannot yet dare to make a film about the horrors unleashed by the Taliban. While we are still guessing what is really going on inPathanethe scenario, from what we understand, seems a rehash ofTiger Ek Tha(2012). Another spy thriller from the same production house, Yash Raj Films.

This is hardly surprising as nothing is really new in Bollywood. Most films are based on a tried and tested formula. BothTiger Ek ThaandPathanehave Indian intelligence officers, played by Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, who need to be shown to be totally loyal to India. In the first, however, the love interest, played by Katrina Kaif, is a Pakistani spy. The film ends with the couple disappearing into a foreign land seemingly in the Middle East where they can live and love in peace.

But a formula, to be successful, must also have differences. If not, how to introduce the novelty?tigersThe hero was Avinash Tiger Singh Rathore, a quintessential Rajput and thus another Bollywood martial stereotype. The hero ofPathaneis yes, you don’t have to be a genius to guess a Pathan. His father had saved a Hindu family during partition. Now the son serves the Indian state. His significant other, played by Padukone, is not a Pakistani spy this time around, but an Indian policeman.

Besharam Rang, a song from the movie, was recently released, perhaps to test the waters and create some publicity. Preferably positive but at least negative publicity, a buzz around the future blockbuster before its release. True to expectation, the song has already garnered a ton of controversy, not to mention negative publicity. Even BJP Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opposed this.

But isn’t it true that when it comes to the movie market, after all, there is no bad or too much publicity. At least that was the standard assumption, or should I say the formula? Well, think again. Times have indeed changed. It is now widely accepted that some type of bad publicity can ruin a film long before it is released. Aamir Khan’s mega flop,Lal Singh Chaddha(2022) is cited as an excellent recent example. This is probably a minority remake ofForrest Gump(1994), subtly if not openly anti-Hindu.

He also has strange improbabilities and possibly negative stereotypes such as a Sikh graduate of the prestigious Delhi Hindu College being unable to speak anything.language other than Bollywood pidgin Punjabi. Or his army best pal, a stereotypical South Indian man named Bala (or boy), not only intellectually challenged, but obsessed for generations with making men’s stockings. The series of Bollywood flops, with a revenue share of more authentic mega hits under the Vindhyas overtaking the Bombay cinema, should certainly have been a wake-up call. Maybe something is wrong with the Bollywoods Ganga-Jamuni formula?

Now let’s get to the song itself, starting with its lyrics. The key lines are: Hamein To Loot Liya Milke/Ishq Waalon NeNasha Chadha Jo Sharifi Ka/Utaar Feka Hai/Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha/Duniyan Waalon Ne. A rough and ready translation should suffice: we have been plundered by love-makers, we have stripped and thrown away the intoxicating virtue. The world has yet to see our shameless hue. As if to prevent any further doubt, the actor sings his evil intention: Hai Jo Sahi Woh Karna Nahin/Ghalat Hone Ki Yehi To Shuruwat Hai. What is right is not done; it really is the beginning of being mean. Words that most parents would find objectionable, especially when it comes to the sexual mores of their wards.

Now let’s move on to imaging. Some of these lines are represented on Padukone in a skimpy dress close to saffron, which leaves very little to the imagination.

True that the film passed the Indian Censor Board. So why shouldn’t the case stop there? After all, more so-called lewd songs have been featured in the past, including Raj Kapoor revealing Zeenat Amans and Mandikinis respectively, though not necessarily respectfully, the thighs and breasts of as far asSatyam Shivam Sundaram(1978) andRam Teri Gang Maili(1985). And Kapoor was the doyen of the Hindi film industry, celebrated with the government’s Dada Saheb Phalke award.

But times, as I said earlier, have changed. Bollywood’s hidden and not-so-hidden messaging has come under such scrutiny that audiences will read even more into such sensitive scenes, not to mention colors, than ever before. Not only the public but also influencers will weigh in on these issues, calling for boycotts, as we have seen, of movies or even movie stars and production houses.

What is the output? When it comes toPathane, a damage control mechanic could be to change the color of Padukones dress or should we say undress in this particular clip. But if it were to be changed from, say, saffron to green, I’m sure all hell would break loose. We already have some sections of the Muslim ulama in India complaining thatPathaneinsults not only the Pathans but also the Muslims, showing them in a vulgar and unflattering light.

Therefore, simply changing the color of a skimpy costume or even offensive lyrics probably won’t be enough. The whole formula is in question. The slightest whiff of anti-Hindu sentiments or implications will not sit well with a much more religiously charged, not to say enlightened, majority in India. WhetherPathaneflops, I’m sure Bollywood will take the lead. Better late than never?

The writer is an author, columnist and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views are personal.

Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.