‘ET’ model sells for $2.5 million at Hollywood icon auction





A model of the title character used in the filming of Stephen Spielberg’s 1982 classic ‘ET the Extra-Terrestrial’ has fetched an outstanding price at auction. Mechatronics figure sold for $2.56 million to an undisclosed bidder last weekend, according to At Julien’s Auctions. It was the star attraction of an “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” auction presented by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies Saturday and Sunday online and in Beverly Hills. The model, made of an aluminum alloy, “features 85 points of movement and is considered a masterpiece of engineering”, according to At Julien’s. It was created for film by Academy Award-winning special effects magician Carlo Rambaldi, who also designed pieces for genre films “Alien,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and the 1976 version of “King Kong.” “. The model and other “ET” artifacts can be seen through January at the Cineteca Milano – Museo Interattivo del Cinema in Milan, Italy, as part of an exhibit celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary. Some of the most recent movie props sold at auction include one of Harry Potter’s broomsticks, which goes for $128,000, and, at $115,200, the Mjolnir hammer used by Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ . The auction also included items from an earlier era, before the collapse of the Hollywood studio system. A staff Charlton Heston used to portray Moses in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 “The Ten Commandments” sold for $448,000. The winning bids for a black wool dress and a sleeveless cotton summer dress worn by Marilyn Monroe were $256,000 each. These prices are lower than offers in recent years for other iconic film relics, according to Forbes: $3 million paid in 2014 for a loose Lion costume from “The Wizard of Oz” and $6.4 million in 2019 for the Aston Martin DB5 used in the 1965 James Bond movie “Thunderball.”

Jeff Himler is an editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Jeff by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

