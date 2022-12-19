Rose, kiss, pickle, shoe scraps planned





Ready to ring in 2023? Some festivities, like the White Rose Drop in York, had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others have been reduced. But family celebrations seem to be in full swing this year with live entertainment and more. Joyce Dusman, president of First Night Hallam/Hellam, said a small crowd turned out for the New Year’s Eve event last year, but she thinks it’s going to be better this year. The festivities will include entertainment and a shoe giveaway at midnight. “I think it’s a big event for a small town,” she said. “It gives back to the community.” Here are a variety of places to celebrate the New Year: Head to Continental Square in York to see the white rose fall at midnight. The event runs from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It will include music and fireworks. The entertainment schedule is as follows: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: DJ Gigi Marrero 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.: Warm up with Zumba with Gina Nunez 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: RalphReal and the family jam (The band will release their new album on the same day.) 11:15 a.m. to midnight: DJ knowledge The streets around the square will close at 9 p.m. No parking is allowed after 5:00 p.m. Harley-Davidson and Downtown Inc are sponsoring the event. Dillsburg: pickle candy New Year’s revelers can eat pickle soup before the pickles drop at midnight during the festivities in Dillsburg. Indoor activities at Dillsburg Elementary School are returning this year, said Chad Reed, treasurer of the Dillsburg Community Association. Children’s games will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and families can attend the “Baby Pickle Drop” at 7 p.m. Bingo will be offered from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Food, including pickle soup, will also be sold at the school. Later at night, people can watch the big pickle drop and fireworks display near the Ace Hardware Store on South Baltimore Street. The New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Gettysburg will include a new tradition: raising Abe Lincoln’s illuminated stove hat at midnight. The event, which will be held in the square from 6 p.m. to midnight, will include music, children’s activities and fireworks at midnight, according to the press release. Food trucks will be present at the festivities and restaurants, such as the Blue and Gray and the Gettysburger, will be open. The 14-foot foil hat will be named after Abe Lincoln. Hallam: Falling shoes First Night Hallam/Hellam will take place from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. The free event includes entertainment, such as a magician, creature program, crafts, local guitarist Kerry White and more, said Joyce Dusman, president of the band. Food, such as soup and sandwiches, will be on sale at the fire station and raffles will be offered. Most activities take place in the fire company area, 163 E. Market St. Bingo will be offered nearby at Trinity United Church of Christ. Cleaning supplies for Bell social services will be collected at the event. Those who donate will receive a ticket for a raffle. The new shoe will drop at midnight. Den’s Service Center volunteered to drop off the shoe for the event. The capital will drop a strawberry and set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For families, a countdown to Kid-Night will be offered at 9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center, 10 N. Second St. It will include a big balloon drop, toasted milk and cookies and more . The Strawberry Drop will be in front of the Hilton Hotel, across from City Hall, said Matt Maisel, the city’s communications director. Market to Walnut streets will be closed from 6 p.m. until after the fireworks. Will central Pennsylvania see a white Christmas? :Will Central Pennsylvania see a White Christmas? The odds increase with a potential storm. A full day of events is planned for Hershey’s New Year’s Eve, and it will end with a kiss at midnight. Festivities include bubble wrap, a dance party, live entertainment and food. Most events take place in ChocolateTown Square, located at Chocolate and Park Avenues. An immersive show will follow the rise of the Hershey Kiss. For the complete schedule, visit www.hersheynewyearseve.org/schedule. Lancaster will lay her red rose at midnight. The event, which includes live music, takes place at Binns Park in the 100 block of North Queen Street. Take a tour:Where to See Stunning Christmas Lights in Central Pennsylvania in 2022 This family event, which begins at 9 p.m., features music by a disc jockey, a silent auction, commemorative key sales and glassblowing lessons. The countdown to key collection begins at 11:30 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 53 E. Main St. The key will drop at midnight. City of York poll solicits feedback on special events The City of York is asking residents, visitors and businesses to complete a special events survey. York City Special Events, the planning committee, is working on planned events in 2023, including New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day, Yorkfest and more. The investigation will be used to examine events and shape them, according to a press release. To take the survey, go to https://trimothy.typeform.com/YCSESurvey. It will be open until January 5.

