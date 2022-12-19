Lootera, Singham Returns and other Bollywood films face legal issues after major bank issues public notice to production house for their involvement in Phantom Films





In what can be called shocking news, several filmmakers have gotten into trouble for dealing with now-defunct production company Phantom Films. A bank has released a disclaimer regarding the creators of several movies, including top movies like Lootera, Singham Returns, and many more. Scroll down to learn more. Reportedly, the main bank claimed that certain guarantees had been created in favor of the bank with respect to these films and Phantom films also mortgaged its intellectual property rights against a working capital loan facility obtained by them. According to ETimes, the notice issued by the main bank concerns Eclatant Films and not Phantom Films directly. The post also quoted a source as saying, “This review is for Eclatant Films Pvt Ltd only. They have a separate board of directors, unrelated to the current owners of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena and Sheetal Talwar. Phantom’s operations have been independent since being revived by Mantena and Talwar. Previously, filmmaker Madhu Mantena who has produced several Bollywood movies talked about reviving Phantom Films. He was one of the co-founders of the production company along with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Speaking to the publication, he said, “After leaving Phantom Films by selling our shares to Reliance Entertainment, Sheetal and I felt the emotional need to buy back the Phantom brand, Phantom films and some of the assets we love. We hope to see the Phantom 2.0 brand morph from a production company into a talent-driven studio that empowers directors and producers equally. Almost a decade after the release of Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to expand the cop universe. It was recently announced that the director-actor duo will reunite for the third part of the action-entertainer titled Singham Again. For more Bollywood news updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in a casual outfit as he gets spotted at the airport, netizens react, Saif Ali Khan Phir Se Jawaan Ho Gaya Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

