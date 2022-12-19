The AI ​​is here, and it’s making movies. Is Hollywood ready?

Scott Mann had a problem: too many F-bombs.

The writer-director had passed production on Chute, his dizzying thriller about climbers stuck atop a remote TV tower, encouraging the two leads to have fun with their dialogue. This improvisation landed 35 f-cks in the film, putting it firmly in R-rated territory.

But when Lionsgate signed on to distribute Fall, the studio wanted a PG-13 edit. Disinfecting the film would mean rubbing all but one obscenities.

How do you solve this? Mann recalled the glass-encased conference room of his Santa Monica office in October, two months after the film debuted. A prop vulture commandeered from the set perched in the hall.

Reworks, after all, are expensive and time consuming. Mann had filmed Fall on top of a mountain, he explained, and had battled not only COVID, but also hurricanes and thunderstorms. A colony of fire ants had taken up residence inside the film’s main set, a hundred-foot-long metal tube, at one point; when the crew woke them up, the swarm enveloped the set like a cloud.

Fall was probably the hardest movie I’ve ever made, Mann said. Could it avoid a redux?

The solution, he realized, might well be a project he had developed alongside the film: artificially intelligent software that could edit footage of the actors’ faces long after principal photography had ended, dramatically altering transparent their facial expressions and mouth movements to match the new recordings. dialogue.

Fall was edited in part using software developed by director Scott Manns, the artificial intelligence company Flawless. (Courtesy of Flawless)

It’s a deceptively simple use for a technology that experts say is poised to transform almost every dimension of Hollywood, from work dynamics and financial models to how audiences think about what is true or false.

Artificial intelligence will do to movies what Photoshop did to stills, Robert Wahl, an associate professor of computer science at Concordia University in Wisconsin, who has written about CGI ethics, said in an email. We can no longer completely trust what we see.

A software solution for dubious dubbing

It took a particularly daunting collaboration with Robert De Niro to push Mann into the software world.

De Niro starred in Manns’ 2015 crime thriller Heist, and the two had put a lot of time and thought into the acclaimed actors’ performance. But when it came time to adapt the film for overseas releases, Mann said, he wasn’t satisfied.

When the films are released abroad, the dialogues are often re-recorded in other languages. This process, called dubbing, makes the film accessible internationally, but can also lead to the shocking sight of an actors mouth out of sync with the words they are supposed to say. A typical solution is to rewrite the dialogue so that it better associates with the pre-existing visuals but, for the sake of readability, these changes sacrifice the original vision of the creative teams.

All the things I had worked out in nuance with Robert De Niro have now changed, Mann said of the voiceovers. I was a little devastated.

A follow-up movie he worked on, Final Score, deepened those frustrations. Mann tried to scan his actors’ heads to better synchronize their speech, but the process proved prohibitively expensive and the end result looked odd.

It was only by looking for more innovative solutions that the visual effects enthusiast found a 2018 academic document describing a possible solution: neural networks or computer programs imitating the structure of a brain, which sought to transpose the facial expression of an actor on the face of another.

Fascinated, Mann contacted the authors of the articles and began collaborating with some of them on a rudimentary vubbing tool, that is, visual rather than audio dubbing. The later addition of Nick Lynes, a friend of a friend with a background in online gaming, also gave the team a foothold in the tech sector.

Together, envoys from three very different worlds of film, science and the software industry built Flawless, an AI-powered film company with offices in Santa Monica and London.

In very general terms, the company’s technology can identify patterns in an actor’s phonemes (or the sounds they make) and visemes (or what they sound like when they make those sounds), and then, when presented with newly recorded phonemes, update on-screen visemes to match. Last year, Time magazine judge the company’s solution for movie dubbing, one of the best inventions of 2021.

The scramble to clean up dozens of F-bombs from Fall, however, presented a question with potentially much wider ramifications: rather than just changing the language characters speak, could Flawless alter the very content of what they said ?

We went to a recording studio in Burbank with the actresses and said, Okay, here are the new lines, said Mann, who lives in Los Angeles. Then they plugged the new audio into the vubbing software, which adjusted the face movements of the stars on screen accordingly.

We put the plans, MPAA reviewed it and gave it PG-13, and that’s what happened in theaters, he said.

Sitting in his Santa Monica boardroom several weeks after the film’s release, surrounded by posters for Blade Runner and 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mann showed the results with a scene in which one of the Falls protagonists laments their hard situation.

Now we were stuck on this stupid creepy tower in the middle of nowhere! Virginia Gardner exclaimed to Grace Caroline Currey as the two huddled atop a precarious platform.

Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey in the fall. (Lions Gate)

A moment later, Mann replayed the scene. But this time, Gardners’ dialogue was noticeably harsher: Now we were stuck on this fucking stupid tower in the middle of fucking nowhere.

The first version was what came out in August for more 1,500 American cinemas. But the latter, the one with sailor-worthy dialogue, was what Mann actually filmed on that fire ant-infested mountaintop. If you didn’t know that a neural network reconstructed the actors’ faces, you probably wouldn’t have any idea that their cleaned up dialogue was a late addition.

You can’t tell what’s real and what’s not, Mann said, that’s all.

The ethics of synthetics

In cinema, this realism has obvious advantages. Nobody wants to spend money on something that looks like it came from MS Paint.

But the rise of software that can transparently alter what someone appears to have said has major implications for a media environment already awash in misinformation. Flawless Base is, after all, essentially a more legit version of deep fakes or CGI that imitates someone’s face and voice.

It’s not hard to imagine a troll who, instead of using these tools to cut swear words out of a movie, makes a viral video of Joe Biden declaring war on Russia. Porn made with someone’s digital likeness has also become a problem.

And Flawless isn’t the only company working in this space. Papercup, a company that generates synthetic human voices for use in dubs and voiceovers, aims to make any video watchable in any language, chief executive Jesse Shemen told The Times.

And visual effects mainstay Digital Domain uses machine learning to render actors in cases where they can’t appear themselves, such as scenes that require a stunt double, said chief technology officer Hanno Basse.

As these companies and others increasingly automate the entertainment industry, ethical questions abound.

Hollywood is already relying on its new ability to digitally recreate dead actors, as with Voice of Anthony Bourdain in the documentary Roadrunner or Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher in recent Star Wars sequels. Holographic alarm clocks deceased celebrities are also now possible.

Digitally altered dialogue risks compromising the consent of those originally involved, said Scott Stroud, director of the University of Texas at Austins media ethics program. What the actors thought they accepted is not literally what is created.

And this technology could open the door to movie changes long after they’re released, said Denver DRozario, a Howard University marketing professor who has studied the software resurrection of dead actors.

Let’s say in a movie, a guy drinks a can of Pepsi, and 20 years from now you get a Coke sponsorship, DRozario said. Do you replace the can of Pepsi with Coke? When can we change things? When can you buy things?

Mann said the benefits of his technology are many, from breaking down language barriers and promoting cross-border empathy to saving players the headache of retakes. In his view, scenarios like Coke’s hypothetical sponsorship of DRozario represent new revenue streams.

Flawless has been proactive, Mann added, in creating a product that aids rather than supplants authentic human performance.

There is a way to use technologies in the same way as [visual effects] the industry has already established, which is: do it safely, do it right, do it legally, with the consent of everyone involved, he said.

And the company has already engaged all major unions on how to manufacture and use this technology sensibly, the director continued.

SAG-AFTRA representatives pointed out that AI filmmaking technology can help or hurt actors, depending on how it is used.

Technologies that do little more than digitally enhance the work of our members may simply require the ability to provide informed consent and possibly additional compensation, SAG-AFTRA General Counsel Jeffrey Bennett said in an e-mail. mail. At the other end of the spectrum are technologies that could replace traditional performance or take our members’ performance and create brand new ones; for these, we maintain that they are a mandatory subject of negotiation.

It’s a train that, for better or for worse, has already left the station.

Fall is currently streaming, and Mann said other movies his company has been working on will be released this Christmas, though he can’t name them publicly yet.

If you see a movie over the holidays, an AI may have helped create it.

Will you be able to tell? Does it matter?