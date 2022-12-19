KRK claims Sushant Singh Rajput was killed, reveals Bollywood celebrities fear his criticism





Kamaal R Khan makes shocking claims about Bollywood. (Credit: Times of India) Kamaal R Khan has always made headlines for his controversial tweets. On Sunday, December 18, the self-proclaimed critic claimed to have been threatened by several big names in Bollywood for giving honest reviews of their films. The Deshdrohi The star also shared her views on the Sushant Singh Rajputs case. K.R.K. ON THE SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUTS CASE He took to Twitter and wrote, ,! , ! KAMAAL R KHAN MAKES SHOCKING CLAIMS ON BOLLYWOOD In a series of tweets, Kamaal R Khan also made shocking statements about Bollywood. He said B-town celebrities charge high fees and are afraid of his criticism. He wrote: All you so called superstars charge 125Cr per movie. And then you are afraid of a single criticism. Therefore, you want to kill it to make your shit movies super successful. So for me you are not super stars but you are Bukhari. Aaa Thooo on such a miserable life. All you so called superstars charge 125Cr per movie. And then you are afraid of a single criticism. The t.co/Sac4vuSgRh — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022 KRK also claimed that Salman Khan, Vashu Bhagnani tried to prevent him from expressing his freedom of speech. He further stated that Bollywood celebrities wanted to kill him. The A Vilain the celebrity tweeted, Sir @SrBachchan said civil liberties should not be stopped. Freedom of expression must not be stopped. So why does all Bollywood want to kill me to stop my freedom of expression. Why producers Salman Khan, Vashu Bhagnani, etc. went to court to stop my free speech. Sir @SrBachchan said civil liberties should not be stopped. Freedom of expression must not be stopped. So t.co/e4eommJ4On — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022 BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AFRAID OF KRKS OPINIONS Kamaal R Khan thinks Bollywood bigwigs are scared of his criticism. He wrote, Stopping me from criticizing is another thing. But planning to kill me is something else. And they planned to kill me. Means they are sacred in my opinion. I am lucky to be alive today. While a policeman is still threatening me with a meeting and I’m still not afraid. Preventing myself from criticizing is another thing. But planning to kill me is something else. And they planned to kill me. t.co/pstefq0FAC — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022 KRK decided to reveal the names of all the people who tried to kill him at a press conference. He concluded, My lawyers have already filed a petition in the Bombay High Courts to set aside the FIRs. Once it’s done, I’ll call the press conference to tell the world who gave away my Supari. And who tried to kill me in prison. An actor + a politician + a policeman have planned a conspiracy. My lawyers have already filed a petition in the Bombay High Courts to have the FIRs set aside. Once it’s done, I’ll call t.co/nmTz5Uqx2j — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022 Talking about Kamaal R Khan, the actor has also trolled several movies such as Brahmastra, Ek Villain Returns, Doctor G and many more. Now, after these tweets, netizens are eager to know the names.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/krk-claims-sushant-singh-rajput-got-killed-reveals-bollywood-celebs-scared-of-his-reviews-article-96349176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos