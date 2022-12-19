Nathan Chens One Jump at a Time reveals what it takes to be a champion

Do you want to know how the Chens Rocketman program was born and what emotions and concepts are linked to it? Pick up a jump at a time on December 23 at the Vail Ice Spectacular at Dobson Arena, or buy it at your favorite online or physical store.

Whether or not you’re lucky enough to hold a ticket to the Vail Ice Spectacular on December 23, Nathan Chen’s autobiography will give you a front row seat to skating as it shows what it takes to reach such a level. elite.

Written in a casual, easy-to-read style, One Jump at a Time reviews Chen’s career, from his first steps on the ice to his gold medal in February.

Born to Chinese immigrants as the youngest of five children, the Chens family could not afford the high costs of figure skating. But Chen’s parents, especially his mother, Hetty Wang, did whatever it took to provide for his children.

Chen fell in love with skating at first sight: at the age of 3, he cried when he had to leave the ice for the Zamboni to smooth it, and at the age of 5, his mother found him standing in the ice rink (the same that hosted the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002) facing the flag and singing the national anthem, claiming he had won gold at the Games.

Of course, stepping onto the podium at the most elite international competition isn’t as easy as pretending, and Chen makes that clear in his book. Fifteen years after first stepping on the ice, he competed in his first Winter Games, but when he saw the Olympic rings he froze and skated two of his short programs more filled with errors, which made it the most difficult experience of his life, he wrote in the book. Yet it was also an experience from which he grew and learned the most, both as an athlete and as a person.

While One Jump at a Time doesn’t read like a literary memoir with descriptive scenes that paint pictures and take readers through emotions, but rather tells the story of its development competition by competition, coach by coach and injury by injury, the book provides a solid understanding of the ups and downs Chen faced, as well as how he ultimately triumphed and became the 2022 Olympic champion.

The book begins with facts, telling readers how he grew up, how his parents were raised in China (where education is considered the gateway to success) and how his mother acted as a coach, mainly to save money. She taught him to take one step at a time, building a strong foundation before adding new skills, which, along with expert coaches, led him to become the first skater to land five quads in a competition in 2017, as well as going from disappointing results in 2018 to Olympic victory in 2022.

Her mother gave up her dream of fashion design to support her children’s success, but it wasn’t always easy for her or Chen. As the book progresses, it begins to reveal more of Chen’s emotional and mental struggles, including clashes in the coaching style between him and his mother and how he dealt with them.

Surprisingly, Chen wasn’t always the leader of the pack when it came to landing tough jumps. At juvenile level he couldn’t land a double axel like his peers, and as a novice he focused on the art of gaining an advantage over his competitors, who were landing more advanced jumps (although he had his triple salchow and triple toe at that time). , so that’s saying a lot).

He hadn’t considered triple axes or quad jumps until he saw men land them in international competitions when he was on the junior circuit. After that, he (at age 12) and his mother moved from Salt Lake City to Lake Arrowhead, Calif., to work with the best jump technician he had ever met, he said. However, the relationship was not always easy; his coach, Raf, wanted Chen to take charge of determining what to do in practice, but Chen sometimes interpreted this as being ignored.

Later, Raf explained that if he had inserted himself into those moments, I wouldn’t have learned to manage my emotions and make the corrections I needed to grow as an athlete on my own. writes Chen.

An opportunity for growth presented itself to Chen after dealing with so many serious injuries, from a hip issue requiring surgery to ankle injuries and more. Chen and his mother believed that hitting, jump after jump, was the key to success. But this type of training, especially when quads are involved, has had a major impact on his body.

As skating took up more and more time and energy and he suffered from injuries, Chen began to doubt his future in the sport and even considered quitting. But he realized that if he left, everything he and his parents had invested would be wasted.

As he describes it, his first pair of skates, which happened to be white, was the gateway to a career that would bring me the most joy and fulfillment, as well as some of the most frustration and heartache. deeper.

During his training, sponsorships and scholarships kept him skating, as well as the discipline and support of his mother.

The injuries and anxiety he experienced at the 2018 Olympics eventually caused him to shift his mindset from quantity training to quality training, in addition to reframing and reframing. a positive visualization.

Hip surgery gave him time to think more deeply about skating and the role he wanted it to play in his life. in the daily routine of training, he had lost sight of why he started skating, but his first few weeks back on the ice reminded him how much he loved the sport and all he could still achieve.

Throughout the book, Chen reveals her struggles, achievements, fears during COVID-19, and what it was like at the Beijing Games, in the same city her parents left. Readers end One Leap at a Time with a deeper understanding of Chen’s journey, as well as an inspiring faith in the power of family, love, and dedication.