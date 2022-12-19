Producer and actor Shantanu Bhamares releases upcoming Bollywood pop album Baby De Ek Chance





Ahmedabad, December 17: Pop Bollywood Hindi video song album ‘Baby De Ek Chance’ is directed and presented under the banner of “Shan Se Entertainment” and produced by Shantanu Bhamare has been released! Filmed by Sunil Gaikwad, lyrics by Rahul Suryawanshi, music composed and sung by Hrushi (Raisestrom), editing by S. Aniket, photographer Pravin Kolte, assistant photographer Mayur Gaikwad, makeup artist Ashwini Kale & Harshu Shinde. “Baby De Ek Chance” stars handsome and multi-talented Shantanu Bhamare, along with newcomers Madhuri Pawar, Ashwini Bhagwat, Anjali Dalvi, Sakshi Kachi, Saroj Dhodi, and more. Album YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sf_8Up2C9KE Besides video, it is released in audio format, released audio on YouTube Music, Gana, JioSavan, Spotify, Hungama Music, iTunes Store, JioSaavn, Resso, SoundCloud, Wynk and many other platforms. This album is also released on multiple OTTs like MXPlayer, Hungama, One Plus TV, TCL TV, MI TV, Amazon FireStick, etc. Producer and actor Shantanu Bhamare shares with us that for him, “work is worship”. During the video shoot for this album at Alibag Beach, her mother was in intensive care. Still, he was 100% focused on shooting the album video. Unfortunately his mother died on October 25, 2022. He dedicates this album to his mother! Shantanu Bhamare (Producer and Bollywood actor) reaction to his mother’s death – First of all mum, may your soul rest in peace. Today I feel the warmth of your love; in my memories, you are as always. I can’t believe my mom isn’t with us today. Mom, I’m sad that your voice is no longer heard, but Mom, I hope you will watch over me wherever you are. Mom, I’ve come this far; with your continued blessings i will progress further, reach places and make your name proud. When you extinguish the flame of the eyes, leaving behind precious memories, the precious life will be over, and only the flowers of tears will remain. He recently starred in two Hindi web series, “Scooter Riston Ka” and “Full marriage, Half marriage No marriage” made under Peeping Tom Productions/Click TV India; both will be released soon on the prestigious Disney Hotstar! Shantanu Bhamare is the sole owner of Shan Se Entertainment, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) registered banner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ahmedabadmirror.com/producer–actor-shantanu-bhamares-next-bollywood-pop-album-baby-de-ek-chance-released/81849057.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos