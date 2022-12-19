Entertainment
The Lakewoods Young Filmmakers Academy brings its Hollywood magic to Detroit Avenue
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — When it comes to blockbuster Hollywood movies, the sequel is inevitable.
That’s kinda the case for Lakewoods Academy of Young Filmmakers, which is moving to the back half of the Pierson Medical and Professional Building at 13535 Detroit Ave.
We’ve been planning to move for a few years, said Eric Swinderman, owner of the Young Filmmakers Academy with his wife, Hortencia.
In September, we began working with the city to acquire the Division of Youth Services building on Madison Avenue.
Once that was turned down in November, we were just keeping our eyes peeled for an opportunity. Then we saw this popup online, contacted the owner and everything happened very quickly.
The new location is three times the size of its current 750 square foot studio on Madison Avenue.
Beginning Jan. 1, the nonprofit arts organization will provide students with additional equipment, as well as additional opportunities to meet media needs in Northeast Ohio.
Not only are we going to be able to do more with the school, but we’re also going to convert the soundstage into something the local film community can access, as well as commercial productions can walk in and film there, Swinderman said.
Well, have a ceiling-to-floor green screen. We were going to have a lot of options for people who need to come in and do production.
For much of the past decade, the Young Filmmakers Academy has been dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people through the film arts.
During its first year of operation, around 30 students attended the academy. Last year, 80 students participated in summer camps and afternoon programs.
Our revenue has increased every year, Swinderman said. We have doubled our program this year.
We used to have a summer camp and four eight-week sessions. Now we have two summer camps, four eight-week sessions and four additional courses – scriptwriting, comedy sketch, acting and special effects makeup.
Additionally, the Young Filmmakers Academy received a $7,000 grant to produce a new teen TV show to appear on YouTube.
Among its many graduates are current film school students, including one in New York University’s prestigious film studies program.
Registration is open for the next session of the Young Filmmakers Academy, which begins on January 10.
What we’re hearing from parents is that being part of this program has opened up their kids to more than just movie knowledge, Swinderman said.
We’ve heard that they become organized, more motivated, more focused on things – just in their daily lives – because we preach so much about organization, safety, camaraderie and teamwork.
Read more news from the messenger of the sun.
