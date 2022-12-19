Piyush Mishra calls Southern filmmakers smarter than Bollywood | Bollywood

Actor Piyush Mishra has praised directors in “South Indian film industries ‘for being smarter and more innovative'”, and said Bollywood filmmakers are working on the ‘same formula forever’. In a new interview , Piyush explained how films like Pushpa: The Rise are “typical of their genre” but are presented to audiences in a new way. (Also read | maintenance | Piyush Mishra says lyricists are unable to write these days: ‘Saste mein kaam chala letein hain’)

He also noted that Tamil and Malayalam are “very old languages” and are part of “very old cultures”, which is why filmmakers there “research very well” on the “details of their films”. When asked if any films that could profoundly affect people’s lives were still being made, he replied that “no such films are made in North India”. However, he praised director Rajkumar Hirani and his film 3 Idiots calling it an exception.

In an interview with ANI, Piyush said, “Directors in South Indian film industries are smarter, have more IQ and are more innovative than us (Bollywood directors). It’s our madness that we were working on the same formula forever. South Indian films like Pushpa are typical of their genre with lots of action, violence and flashy sequences but it is presented to the audience in a new way. I also worked in a South Indian movie named Indian 2 with Shankar recently.In my first experience working with him, I realized how innovative he is.He presents the same concept in different ways and represents the culture better.

Speaking of parallel cinema, Piyush said, “Commercial films mean art made for commerce. Therefore, parallel films do not exist. Unless your films entertain a large mass of people, they cannot not be called cinema and South Indian filmmakers know that.” The actor also expressed his views on the recent emergence of boycott culture in India against films, calling it “both good and bad to some extent”.

Piyush is to perform in Raipur as part of his Aarambh Hai Prachand concert series with a big band. He is also writing a book titled Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra (What is your status Piyush Mishra?) which is an autobiographical novel which will be released on January 13, 2023.