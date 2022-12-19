Robert De Niro’s New York townhouse was broken into while the actor and his daughter were inside, report says





A suspected repeat offender was caught breaking into Robert De Niros’ New York townhouse and going through his belongings on Monday morning while the actor and his daughter were at home, according to the police and reports. The woman, 30, is accused of attempting to enter several commercial properties on Manhattan’s Upper East Side before setting her sights on the 79-year-old’s temporary East 65th Street townhouse around 2:45 a.m. Monday, police and a representative for the actor said. The New York Post identified the woman as Shanice Aviles. Aviles, who police say has a history of “numerous burglary arrests,” was first spotted walking down the outside stairs leading to the house with police not far behind her, the Post reported. Police said she broke into the townhouse through a basement entrance, which “had visible signs of being broken into.” ROBERT DE NIRO TELLS STEPHEN COLBERT: BIDEN ‘DOING THE BEST HE CAN’, ‘A VERY GOOD JOB’ Officers eventually located her on the second floor of the townhouse, where she was trying to use De Niros’ iPad and “steal Christmas presents,” according to the report. De Niro and one of his daughters were said to have been elsewhere in the house at the time and were unaware of their unwanted guest. Stan Rosenfeld, a rep for the actor, told Fox News Digital, “We are not making any statements at this time about the theft from Robert De Niro’s temporary rental home.” A New York Police Department spokesperson could not immediately say who was in the home at the time. ROBERT DE NIRO’S ESTABLISHED WIFE WON’T GET HALF OF STAR’S ACTING INCOME, COURT RULES Aviles was taken into custody with charges pending, police said. According to the report, she has more than two dozen priors, the majority being for suspected burglaries. Sixteen of those years were arrested for petty larceny and burglary, the Post reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Aviles is one of five top burglars in the NYPD’s 19th Precinct, where the crime took place, the Post reported. She was reportedly arrested as recently as December 8, when she was arrested for half a dozen break-ins. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Post quoted a source as reporting that there was an arrest warrant issued for Aviles when she was arrested on Monday.

