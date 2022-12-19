Chef Lincoln Carson at French restaurant Mes Ami in Hollywood





French restaurant destination My friends enters 2023 without its starred chef Lincoln Carson. The seven-month-old restaurant, located a stone’s throw from the white-hot mother wolf in booming Hollywood Vinyl districtwill close for part of the holiday season as it revamps its menu and solidifies new plans for its kitchen. While everyone’s been pretty tight-lipped about the upheaval of one of LA’s biggest restaurant openings in 2022, Eater has confirmed that Carsons’ last night of service happened late last week. Ten Five Hospitality, the group behind My Friends, Mother Wolf and a host of other area hotels and restaurants, declined to make a statement regarding Carson’s departure, nor has Carson himself spoken publicly about the change. It’s thought the Mes Amis menu could evolve in an even more casual direction with a new chef at the helm, but what that will look like (and who will run the kitchen) remains to be seen. What is certain is that Mes Amis is not closing, it is just mixing up a new chef and a new menu. Carson’s departure comes just seven months after the nationally acclaimed celebrity chef returned to Los Angeles. Previously, Carson had spent a long career as one of America’s top pastry chefs at some of the nation’s largest restaurant groups, including a long tenure with celebrity chef Michael Mina, before opening his French restaurant. acclaimed and award-winning Bon Temps in the Los Angeles Arts District in 2019. This restaurant closed permanently as a result of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 (the space eventually became Yangban Society), as Carson moved away from Los Angeles altogether to join friends in the opening of the Coast Range restaurant in wine country Santa Barbara a few hours north. Carson’s return to Los Angeles was seen as a victory for the city and a chance to bring the chef back to some of the heights he had seen with Bon Temps, this time serving French brasserie fare in one of the blocks from the city’s busiest restaurants. Now, it’s unclear what will come of My Friends’ new direction, and where Carson is heading next. Ten Five Hospitality, meanwhile, continues to produce projects in the Hollywood area, including November newcomer The Chap, an upmarket laid-back British pub.

