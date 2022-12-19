Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Novartis, Philip Morris International, Automatic Data Processing and Live Nation Entertainment

For immediate release

Chicago, IL – December 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the analyst blog. Every day, Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Novartis AG NVS, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV.

Here are highlights from Friday’s analyst blog:

Top analyst reports for Amazon, Novartis and Philip Morris

Zacks Research Daily features top research results from our team of analysts. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Novartis AG and Philip Morris International Inc. These research reports have been handpicked from the nearly 70 reports published by our team of analysts today.

Amazon.co.uk equities have lagged this year, primarily due to two separate factors.

First, Amazon’s growth outlook has clouded due to the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop resulting from the Fed’s extraordinary tightening policy that has increased recession risks for the US economy. Second, Amazon’s near-term growth outlook is weighed down by growth being pulled forward during Covid. The company has invested heavily in human and physical capacity during Covid, which has produced some mismatch between ‘capacity’ and the growth in demand which it is currently in the process of rationalizing through layoffs and plant closures. facilities.

The stock is down -47.9% this year compared to the -17.2% decline in the S&P 500 index and the -26.5% decline in the Zacks Retail sector. Amazon’s main retail rival, Walmart, is up +4.8% this year.

Nonetheless, Amazon’s third-quarter results were driven by momentum from Prime and AWS. The strengthening of the AWS service portfolio and its growing adoption rate have helped.

Ultra-fast delivery services and the expansion of the content portfolio have been beneficial. The strengthening of relationships with third-party vendors has been positive. Robust advertising activity contributed well. Improved Alexa skills along with robust smart home product offerings have been tailwinds.

Amazon’s strong global presence and strong momentum among small and medium-sized businesses remain positive. Growing capacities in grocery stores, pharmacies, Amazon Care, Kuiper and Zoox are other positives. Given the aforementioned facts, the Zacks analyst expects 2022 revenue to be up 8.3% from 2021.

Novartis shares have gained +5.9% over the past year against the industry’s +15.1% gain Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals. The company’s performance in the third quarter was quite lackluster, with earnings beating by a dime but revenues lagging due to generic competition.

With the planned spin-off from Sandoz, Novartis is looking to become a pure-play pharmaceutical company. Novartis has a strong and diversified portfolio. Strong momentum from key brands such as psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continues to drive performance.

The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and expanding the label of key drugs are also expected to further boost performance. Management’s focus on cost savings should also improve the bottom line. However, generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks are of concern.

Philip Morris’ stocks have outperformed tobacco company Zacks over the past year (+8.4% vs. +3.7%). The company benefited from its strong pricing power. Additionally, the focus on reduced-risk products, particularly IQOS, has worked well for the company, which is seeing a continuous shift in product mix from cigarettes to smokeless products. However, Philip Morris struggled with cost headwinds. In the third quarter of 2022, the proforma adjusted operating margin fell by 1 point on an organic basis.

Management lowered its pro forma adjusted operating margin organic growth forecast for 2022, in which it expects gross margin to contract due to a significant increase in IQOS device volumes, increased initial cost of IQOS ILUMA, high logistics costs, growth-oriented investments in smoke-free environments inflation of space, raw material and energy costs and additional supply chain costs supply.

Other notable reports we feature today include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

