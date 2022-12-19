Entertainment
The actor of Pasión de Gavilanes is going through difficult days in the United States
One of the most recognized actors of the small screen and of the famous Colombian novel Passion for falcons is Andrés Felipe Martínez, who played the antagonistic role of Malcolm Ríos. The caléo actor has also participated in other well-known telenovelas such as The hidden truth, Operation Pacific there nurses.
Currently, Martínez is absent and has not been seen in any other production, as he is going through a difficult period. After a complex economic situation in Colombia, the Colombian actor was forced to sell his possessions and move to the United States seek a better future for their children.
The caléo actor opened his heart and told the show The Web from Caracol Televisión the trip he had to live in Miami and why he went to work like any other migrant, despite his renowned acting career. Martínez confessed that he had to clean houses and that he now works in a shipping company.
Sometimes I wonder what I’m doing here. The lack of my children is an excruciating thing and there are moments of deep crisis, but the important thing is to fight for them, said the actor.
Meanwhile, Martínez, 60, said that from his experience in the United States he had suffered a lot, but had to make the decision to go there because the job he had in Columbia was not enough for him to eat. Now, with a lot of effort, the actor can save what he earns in Miami to at least support his children.
I save on food because I barely eat and I save on housing because I live with other people, he said on the show.
Sleeping on the floor is one of the most difficult situations the Colombian actor has had to go through. I had to sleep on the floor because I preferred to stay in a specific place and not return home because it cost me time and money,” he said.
Those kind of ups and downs didn’t let him down; on the contrary, they gave her the strength to continue despite the loneliness she feels without being able to be with her children.
When I talk to my children, I feel the greatest loneliness. It breaks my heart, it makes me feel like I’m lacking in strength, and it makes me run to hug them. But I know that if I do this my children will be left without a future and after two months we will starve. It’s a sacrifice, revealed the actor.
Upon hearing this moving story, the presenters of the show were moved by the situation the actor is going through and sent him a message of support and fight. How hard, but what other show of love can there be to sacrifice for loved ones.
