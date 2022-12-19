The actor of Pasión de Gavilanes is going through difficult days in the United States

One of the most recognized actors of the small screen and of the famous Colombian novel Passion for falcons is Andrés Felipe Martínez, who played the antagonistic role of Malcolm Ríos. The caléo actor has also participated in other well-known telenovelas such as The hidden truth, Operation Pacific there nurses.

Currently, Martínez is absent and has not been seen in any other production, as he is going through a difficult period. After a complex economic situation in Colombia, the Colombian actor was forced to sell his possessions and move to the United States seek a better future for their children.

The caléo actor opened his heart and told the show The Web from Caracol Televisión the trip he had to live in Miami and why he went to work like any other migrant, despite his renowned acting career. Martínez confessed that he had to clean houses and that he now works in a shipping company.

Sometimes I wonder what I’m doing here. The lack of my children is an excruciating thing and there are moments of deep crisis, but the important thing is to fight for them, said the actor.

Meanwhile, Martínez, 60, said that from his experience in the United States he had suffered a lot, but had to make the decision to go there because the job he had in Columbia was not enough for him to eat. Now, with a lot of effort, the actor can save what he earns in Miami to at least support his children.

I save on food because I barely eat and I save on housing because I live with other people, he said on the show.

Sleeping on the floor is one of the most difficult situations the Colombian actor has had to go through. I had to sleep on the floor because I preferred to stay in a specific place and not return home because it cost me time and money,” he said.

Those kind of ups and downs didn’t let him down; on the contrary, they gave her the strength to continue despite the loneliness she feels without being able to be with her children.

When I talk to my children, I feel the greatest loneliness. It breaks my heart, it makes me feel like I’m lacking in strength, and it makes me run to hug them. But I know that if I do this my children will be left without a future and after two months we will starve. It’s a sacrifice, revealed the actor.

Upon hearing this moving story, the presenters of the show were moved by the situation the actor is going through and sent him a message of support and fight. How hard, but what other show of love can there be to sacrifice for loved ones.

Mary Méndez and Juan Carlos Giraldo kissed on La red; for many it was an awkward moment

One of the programs that has remained on Colombian television’s weekend slot for years is the entertainment and gossip format known as The Web. The popularity of this proposal from the Caracol channel is not only due to the viewers, but also to the followers they have managed to accumulate on Instagram, where they already exceed two million, just as if they were a celebrity or a national show business celebrity. .

Every weekend, Carlos Vargas, Mary Méndez, Frank Solano, Carlos Giraldo and Juan Carlos Giraldo are responsible for publicizing what has happened in the world of entertainment.

In The Web, presenters compliment, criticize and share with each other. Even when something unusual happens, due to permanence and trajectory, on social media, the name of the TV format and each of the hosts starts to be mentioned.

Precisely because of the popularity of the program, in the middle of the set two of its presenters punched each other in the mouth, after announcing the closeness with which certain celebrities are captured by the paparazzi. In this opportunity, Mary Mndez and Juan Carlos Giraldo were the ones who starred in the scene, which generated endless comments from netizens.

It was all posted in a video that the same format uploaded to his Instagram profile. In the audiovisual piece, the only female presenter of The WebMary Méndez, voiced in this Saturday’s transmission: See, for example, Juan Carlos Giraldo and I, look, he said and proceeded to bring his mouth closer to that of his playing partner.

Meanwhile, the famous journalist Carlos Vargas added: No, my love, you see that Juan Carlos is drunk and has started partying with a woman… Look how he grabs Mary’s cock , looked.

After that, the two entertainment presenters kissed. For many followers and viewers, the tension of the moment was noted, while others commented that it was just a show or show.