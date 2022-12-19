In ‘Babylon’, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt make a hell of a Hollywood story

Babylon begins with an elephant first spraying excrement at all the working-class men trying to save him from falling off a cliff, then at the camera lens itself. That’s perfect, because Babylon is a hulking beast sliding through hairpin turns and bombarding her audience with all manner of bodily fluids.

Metaphorically, of course.

But.

Also literally.

The oversized, coked-up film follows two wild upstart actresses Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and ambitious gofer Manny Torres (Diego Calva) as they climb (or perhaps descend) to the top of the golden age of Hollywood. As new stars rise, old ones, like Valentino’s idol Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), struggle to find their place in unfamiliar constellations.

Let’s unbox writer-director Damien Chazelles’ Babylon, a dirty, funny, frenetic flick that might be the weirdest release of the holiday season in recent memory.

Babylon has fun with a familiar story.

Chazelle has built an Oscar-nominated career reinterpreting Americana, from the Technicolor musical in La La Land to the moon landing in First Man. Now he’s taking Emma Stone’s bullet-step dancing in an observatory to a wilder west: the very birth of Hollywood.

Specifically, Babylon traces the heyday of silent footage as it transforms into the brave new world of walkie-talkies. And yes, it is well trodden ground, which the film knows. The title evokes Hollywood Babylon, the 1959 book by Kenneth Anger that printed some of the most salacious gossip on the film set. The most obvious touchstone is Singin In the Rain, of course. Babylon agrees, and to say more would be a bit of a spoiler.

You wouldn’t be crazy to think that a story exposing the seedy society that lurks beneath our most treasured escapades on the big screen has also been made particularly often in recent years.

I’ve watched all of Ryan Murphy’s revisionist fantasy miniseries in Hollywood, which I should discuss with my therapist, and Babylon is hitting some of the same drums. Murphys’ show featured Samara Weaving, who also appears in Babylon, which is a fun joke, as she looks surprisingly similar to Robbie. Wait, I’m Not Finished: Robbie, of course, helped headline Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood It’s another revisionist fantasy from Tinseltown, where she plays hapless starlet Sharon Tate and received almost no dialogue from Tarantino. And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also starred Pitt as a former lifelong movie director, which he plays in Babylon, and

You understood. Listen, Babylon is a lot like Taco Bell: same ingredients, just packaged in a different way and with a new name. But at least this metaphorical Crunchwrap Supreme is the best of its contemporary bunch.

For most of its three-hour, eight-minute run (pause for laughs), Chazelle tells Tarantino to stop hitting himself as he does a bit of historical sightseeing. Chill at the chaos of several silent images filmed in a field and somehow turning into art! Lose your absolute mind laughing as Robbies Nellie LaRoy tries to get a single take on a new kind of soundstage! Inwardly scream Jean Smart! every time Jean Smart comes across as an analog of Hedda Hopper with an accent of undetermined origin!

Justin Hurwitz’s score turns your brain into a flapper, reflexively oscillating with the whirling dervish on screen. The scenes look lush; you could reach out and slip depravity through your fingers like velvet.

From a modern perspective, Chazelle tries to talk about race and sexuality through film, primarily through Lady Fay Zhu (Lil Jun Li), a character who is basically Anna May Wong with a tincture of Marlene Dietrich, and Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), a jazz trumpeter who gains fame in big band pics marketed to black audiences. I said he tries Lady Fay is a hoot but disappears for most of the show, and Sidney’s story feels grafted onto the film in post. And a heartbreaking scene tackling the very real history of blackface in cinema perhaps overstates the need for a white director to hold such an image onscreen, close-up, for an excruciating extended take.

To hit Tarantino’s piata once again: Chazelle structures Babylon in a way reminiscent of the best impulses of elder directors, and characters like Nellie and Manny pop in and out of tonal-varied storylines that span the Hollywood universe. A bogus anthology, if you will. At the most Pulp Fiction, Tobey Maguire (also a producer) pulls off the most shocking cameo of the year in a sequence more hellish and (almost) more hilarious than anything before it.

Margot Robbie is our 21st century “it girl”.

Every Hollywood story needs a moment of discovery. Nellie is drafted among the hoi polloi of a hillside bacchanalia like a warm body to replace an ingenue fallen into nocturnal depravity. Then she grabs a bar and dances so intoxicatingly, tearing so easily, her stardom can’t be denied.

We’ve seen Robbie in this mode; Nellie is like Harley Quinn doing a reverse Take On Me. But Robbies’ cartoonish brass becomes blood and bone in “Babylon,” as she digs into the despair and delusion of her characters. Theres a touch of the clown always around. A scene involving a rattlesnake is one of the funniest years.

A plus for the cinema that constantly cannibalizes itself by making movies about movies, though: you can sometimes see art spilling over into reality. Robbies is a brand name, sure, but Babylon is the kind of muscle stretch actors can only hope for, geometric proof of their ability to be, well, a movie star.

That said, Robbie’s hair in this movie is inexplicable and I haven’t stopped thinking about it for days.

Imagine Lita Ford if she put her head in the dishwasher and dried it at 90 in a 65 with the top down.

Imagine labradoodle skin turned into lace.

Imagine bean sprouts.

The hairdresser from the movies told Allure Magazine that Chazelle wanted to avoid stylistic clichés (just), and that Nellies’ hair was inspired by Robert Plant. Mmm, yes, the famous starlet of the 1920s, Robert Plant.

Sometimes you should stop while you’re ahead.

When you thought, my God, does anything have to last longer than three hours? (I’m in your head), Babylon seems determined to answer you. Maybe when a filmmaker covers so much ground, it’s hard to show restraint. Yet even those bodily fluids we’ve been talking about, crude as they are, are artistically effective, those fantasy worlds are built on nothing so brilliant.

Still, it’s disappointing to notice the nifty little cinematic references throughout, and to see Chazelle end her mega-movie with a big neon arrow pointing at the screen, as if to say, That was the point! This also reveals the limits of the realization. movies about movies. Yes, cinema is magic. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t agree, right?

Again, it starts with an elephant taking a dump at the camera.

If you go there: Babylon

To note: B

With : Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart

Director: Damien Chazelle

Note : R for graphic nudity, drug use, bloody violence, pervasive language, strong and rude sexual content

Operating time: 3 hours, 8 minutes

Look: In theaters December 23