Supercharged Entertainment opens its doors to Edison

It’s all about having a good time as a family, Stephen Sangermano, President of Edison’s Supercharged Entertainment, told NJBIZ ahead of the grand opening during a media preview event at the venue last week. When you come here it is our duty to make it the best time of your day, your week, your month and your year. And I promise you we will.

And while the new 131,000 square foot entertainment complex boasts the world’s largest multi-level indoor go-kart track, it’s so much more than that.

Sangermano, who opened a first facility with his wife, Sandra, outside Gillette Stadium in New England, said they were drawn to the Edison location because they wanted to be next to a Top Golf in a strong demographic area, noting how pleasant it was to deal with municipal authorities.

It’s the best city we’ve dealt with so far, he explained. They gave of their time. They gave us their effort. They answered questions immediately and sometimes went out twice a day. They’re tough as they should be, but they’re fair with the times, and that’s all we can ask for.

NJBIZ recently announced the opening of the new 16-acre resort, which also features deluxe ax throwing, over 140 arcade games, a two-story Drop & Twist Tower, bumper cars, food and games. drinks at Burgers & Brews, and more.

It’s a fun place, Sangermano said. As you can see, words don’t do it justice. You really have to be here and see it. It’s the biggest in the world and it’s just fun for everyone.

And he’s right, words don’t do him justice, it’s not just about racing, but about having fun and having fun.

Create destination

The resort, which received a ton of buzz on social media and Beyond opens to the public on December 19, and Edison Mayor Sam Joshi thinks the sky is the limit for its potential for community impact.

It’s very exciting, Joshi told NJBIZ. We welcome that. It’s an added benefit for our entire community, for our friends and family to make lots of great fun memories here. Edison is the funniest town around, and it shows.

Joshi agreed with Sangermanos’ assessment that adding this type of facility alongside an already vibrant Edison hub which, in addition to Top Golf, also includes a Tommys Tavern & Tap, Tio Taco & Tequila, Chipotle, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and LA Fitness has the potential to make it a destination.

I suspect that in the next two years, if not already, more people from across the state will want to come here as a destination, Joshi said.

We were going to put Edison on the map like Edison puts us on the map because it’s an amazing community, Sangermano said. I think we would thrive on each other. It’s just going to be a fun day ahead, a fun night ahead. And the best thing is here, we have something for children from 3 to 83 years old in this square. I think it’s going to be great not just for Edison. Were going to draw miles and miles away.

We have something here in Edison Township that is going to be a destination, Joshi said. This is going to be a destination for the tri-state area. We are writing history today. I’m incredibly excited to open this.

Joshi credited the Sangermanos for putting it all together.

In addition to creating an entertainment center in Edison, the new operation will have a significant economic impact with more than 540 people hired with priority given to local hiring.

Sangermano says he and his wife treat their staff like family and he’s especially excited about the group reunited at Edison.

This team is amazing, Sangermano said. We have so many wonderful young women and men. Were only as good as our people and we know it.

Mike Dawson, chief operating officer, said the process to get to this point was not without challenges such as COVID, inflation, supply chains and more, but he’s excited to officially open the doors. of the resort, which he says has something for everyone.

Honestly, I’m at a loss for words, Dawson told NJBIZ, reflecting on the past few years. I’m just excited to open up and I was just happy to bring that to town.

Dawson pointed out that at Supercharged they do everything huge.

We have huge leads. We have a 40 foot tower drop. We have a huge arcade with over 140 games. We have lots of bumper cars, lots of ax lanes, a huge bar and restaurant,” Dawson explained. We do everything big.

Joshi said he’s held more than 100 groundbreaking ceremonies this year, but was especially excited for this one.

“This will be hands down the most memorable groundbreaking ceremony to date and probably forever in my career,” Joshi said. I’m incredibly excited because I love this city. I love this community. And we always wanted to have a family fun place where we can go and enjoy and make lots of memories.