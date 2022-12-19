The Lititz actor wins the Voice Arts Award at a ceremony in California on Sunday | Entertainment





A Lancaster County voice actor kicked off the entertainment industry’s awards season with a win at the Voice Arts Awards in California on Sunday night (December 18th). Lititz’s Kelly Brennan, who does both voiceover and audio description work for the visually impaired, notably received the award Sunday night at Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank, California. In a post Monday, Brennan said illness prevented her from making the trip to receive the award in person. The awards are given by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences. Brennan won in the Best TV Audio Description or Film International Best Voice Actor category. She won for her portrayal work on the HBO Max series Westworld. Brennan was also nominated for a Voice Art Award for Outstanding English Voiceover Website. Brennan does dubbing, voice-over work and audio description from her home studio. She started working in audio description in June 2021 and has done over 75 projects for companies including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+. Audio Descriptions are separate narration tracks that provide information about visual elements in movies and TV shows, such as descriptions of action sequences and physical comedy. The description enhances the entertainment experience for audiences, including those who are blind or visually impaired. Brennan performed in musicals on local stages, including the old Actors Company of Pennsylvania at the Fulton Opera House and the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, for many years before branching out into dubbing, voice work off and, optionally, the audio description. For more on LancasterOnline about Brennans’ work, visit lanc.news/LititzVoiceActor. For more on his nominations, see lanc.news/VoiceNominations. For more information on the Voice Arts Awards, visit sovas.org/2022-winners. Hit! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the list subscription. Mistake! There was an error processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/features/entertainment/lititz-actor-wins-voice-arts-award-at-california-ceremony-sunday/article_555d4ed4-7fbb-11ed-aad3-2b2a7f2b25c6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos