the New York Times Daily Press bestseller list

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Dec. 10, which were reported confidentially by vendors with a wide range of mainstream titles. Each week, thousands of diverse outlets report their actual sales on hundreds of thousands of individual titles. The panel of reporting retailers is comprehensive and reflects sales at stores of all sizes and demographics in the United States.

Picture book rankings include sales of hardcover books only. Series rankings include all print and e-book sales.

an asterisk

indicates that the sales of a book were barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some bookstores reported receiving bulk orders.

1. HOW TO CATCH AN ELF, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) A little narrator dodges traps on the Christmas tour. (3 to 6 years old)

2. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) Something to serve your dragon guests. (3 to 5 years)

3. CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT, by Sherri Duskey Rinker. Illustrated by AG Ford. (Chronicle) Construction vehicles build a fire station in time for Christmas. (3 to 5 years)

4. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of possibilities. (3 to 7 years old)

5. 5 MORE SLEEPS UNTIL CHRISTMAS, by Jimmy Fallon. Illustrated by Rich Deas. (Feiwel & Friends) A young boy anticipates the arrival of Christmas. (3 to 6 years old)

6. THE SOUR GRAPE, by Jory John and Pete Oswald. (HarperCollins) A grape resents everyone, then reevaluates life when resented. (4 to 8 years old)

7. THE LITTLE RED SLED, by Erin Guendelsberger. Illustrated by Elizaveta Tretyakova. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) The little red sleigh dreams of one day becoming Santa’s sleigh. (from 4 years old)

8. HOW TO CATCH A REINDEER, by Alice Walstead. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) The Catch Club Kids try to catch Comet the reindeer. (4 to 8 years old)

9. THE DAY THE PENCILS STOP, by Drew Daywalt. Illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. (Philomel) Problems arise when Duncan’s pencils revolt. (3 to 7 years old)

10. HOW TO CATCH A UNICORN, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Children try to capture the mythical creature. (4 to 8 years old)

1. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by Americas Test Kitchen Kids. (Jabberwocky Sourcebooks) Over 100 kid-tested recipes from Americas Test Kitchen. (From the age of 8)

2. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by Americas Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Explore) Over 100 kid-tested baking recipes. (8 to 12 years old)

3. THE CHRISTMAS PIG, by JK Rowling. Illustrated by Jim Field. (Scholastic) When a young boy’s favorite toy goes missing, his Christmas pig to the rescue! (8 to 12 years old)

4. ODDER, by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Charles Santoso. (Feiwel & Friends) After a shark attack, Odder recuperates at the aquarium with the scientists who raised her. (8 to 12 years old)

5. TWO DEGREES, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Four children simultaneously experience three natural disasters caused by climate change. (8 to 12 years old)

6. THE OFFICIAL HARRY POTTER PASTRY BOOK, by Joanna Farrow. (Scholastic) Forty-three tasty recipes inspired by the Harry Potter movies. (10 to 18 years old)

7. WONDER, by RJ Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity enters school. (8 to 12 years old)

8. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts seek refuge. (9 to 12 years old)

9. THE DOOR OF NO RETURN, by Kwame Alexander. (Little, Brown) Kofi’s life is turned upside down after his brother accidentally kills a prince during a wrestling match. (10 to 13 years old)

10. DAUGHTER FROM THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend tryouts at Harding-Pencroft Academy. (9 to 12 years old)

1. LONG LIVE THE PUMPKIN QUEEN, by Shea Ernshaw. (Disney) Sally, the new queen of Halloween Town, must save her town from a sleeping curse. (12 to 18 years old)

2. FIVE SURVIVES, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Six friends on a spring trip in an RV are the target of a sniper. (14 years and over)

3. THE FIRST TO DIE AT THE END, by Adam Silvera. (Quill Tree) In this prequel to They Both Die at the End, Orion and Valentino attend the Death-Cast premiere in Times Square. (13 years and over)

4. LIGHTLARK, by Alex Aster. (Amulet) Every 100 years, the Isle of Lightlark appears and a deadly competition called the Centenary takes place. (13 to 18 years old)

5. THOUSAND HEARTBEAT, by Kiera Cass. (HarperTeen) Annika and Lennox are lovers on opposite sides of an impending war. (13 years and over)

6. ONE OF US LIES, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour in detention ends in murder. (14 years and over)

7. BLOODMARKED, by Tracy Deonn. (Simon & Schuster) Bree and her friends go on the run to save her love, Nick. (14 years and over)

8. I WAS BORN FOR THIS, by Alice Oseman. (Scholastic) Angel meets the leader of his favorite boy band, The Ark. (14 to 18 years old)

9. FAMILY OF LIARS, by E. Lockhart. (Delacorte) This We Were Liars prequel focuses on Cady’s teenage mother and aunts in 1987. (ages 12-17)

10. WITHOUT LOVE, by Alice Oseman. (Scholastic) Georgia, a British teenager, struggles to come to terms with her identity as an aro-as. (14 to 18 years old)

1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The works and challenges of adolescence. (9 to 12 years old)

2. HARRY POTTER, by JK Rowling. (Scholastic) A sorcerer hones his conjuring skills in the service of the fight against evil. (10 years and over)

3. PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy fights mythological monsters. (9 to 12 years old)

4. A GOOD GUIDE FOR DAUGHTER MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves deadly crimes. (14 years and over)

6. MAGIC TREE HOUSE, by Mary Pope Osborne. Illustrated by Sal Murdocca. (Stepping Stone/Random House) These siblings can overcome space and time. (6 to 9 years old)

7. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragons of fate can unite the seven warring dragon tribes. (9 to 12 years old)

8. THE LAST CHILDREN ON EARTH, by Max Brallier. Illustrated by Douglas Holgate. (Viking) Jack and his friends are fighting for their lives through the zombie apocalypse. (8 to 12 years old)

9. CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey. (Scholastic) The boys and their principal fight evil. (7 to 10 years old)

10. THE LEGACY GAMES, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery Grambs tries to figure out why a stranger’s inheritance was granted to him. (12 to 18 years old)

___ The New York Times Bestsellers are compiled and archived by the Bestseller List Office of the News Department of The New York Times, and are separate from the cultural, advertising, and business aspects of The New York Times Co. More d information on rankings and methodology:nytimes.com/books/bestsellers/methodology