Actor Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma going to divorce? Actor deletes wedding photos





Image source: INSTAGRAM/MOHITRAINA Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma going to divorce? Mohit Raina is one of the most renowned celebrities in the TV industry who moved into the film industry in 2019 and rose to prominence. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva on the hit TV show Dev Ke Dev Mahadev. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with a role in Uri: The Surgical Strike and later that same year he also ventured into the digital space with the web series Kaafir. He made waves on the internet earlier this year after marrying Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony. Now the actor has made headlines again by deleting his wedding photos and all other photos with his better half. Mahadev fame deleted all photos with his wife, and it sparked divorce rumors on the internet. Among the many photographs removed, one remains on the wall, and it’s a post from June 2022. Well, the couple haven’t spoken on the matter and only time will tell what’s going on between the two. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Mohit opened up about his bond with Aditi. He shared that he met her through a mutual friend. Then he decided to take this step with her. He revealed that interests in fitness and diet connected them a lot and, more importantly, they were friends. He shared that he was overwhelmed with the love he received in his wedding photos. The actor was asked if he plans to start a family soon. He replied that they had no plans at the moment and that they would see that in the future. Also read:Sussane Khan’s birthday wish for handsome Arsalan Goni gets Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reacting Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in the web series Bhaukaal. Also Read:Tamil movie ‘Kaari’ to be released on ZEE5 on December 23rd Latest entertainment news

