Hollywood must learn from Tom Cruise… or else

Information about Tom Cruise’s death in Hollywood was greatly exaggerated.

The superstar’s erratic behavior more than a decade ago convinced some Cruise that he had exhausted his public reception.

The actor hopped on a couch in 2005 to celebrate his romance with Katie Holmesclashed with NBC host Matt Lauer that same year and seemed, to many, as if fame had gotten the better of him.

Nor did his faith in Scientology help him in the court of public opinion.

Then something ordinary happened. Cruise kept working, mostly making hits with only a rare misstep (“The Mummy”) slowing him down.

He quit the wild antics and confrontational shtick and became a movie star again, first and foremost. He kept his personal life private, loved the proverbial laser on his craft, and stayed out of political headlines.

And it worked.

He improved the “Mission: Impossible” franchise with every episode and brought audiences back to theaters this year with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The new and improved Cruise is grateful for the resurgence in his career, and he’s had a spectacular way of showing it.

The 60-year-old actor recently jumped out of a helicopter, but not before sending a strong message to his fans.

“Hi everyone, here we are in beautiful South Africa, where we are filming Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning parts one and two”, and I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming to the cinema and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.’

Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you – it truly is the honor of a lifetime. ‘

“I’m running out of altitude so I have to get back to work – we have to take this picture – have a safe and happy holiday, we’ll see you at the cinema.”

The first of the two-part “Mission: Impossible” sequels hits theaters on July 14.

Cruise isn’t the only star who occasionally stops by to say “thank you” to her fans. Christopher Lloyd of “Back to the Future” and “Taxi” famously uses his Twitter feed to do just that.

The site’s “voice,” Lloyd’s stepson, recently broke that approach for the actor’s subscribers.

Christopher loves his fans like family. We will continue to use her social media to show her gratitude and bring light and joy to a world in need! (If you’re going to build a social media presence, why not do it in style!) Sincerely, Jacob Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) December 18, 2022

The recent release of ‘Black Adam’ may not be the blockbuster many expected, but star Dwayne Johnson thanked those who supported the film after its release.

“It seems like I’m always thanking you for something,” the superstar laughed. “But it’s appropriate because I have a lot of bullshit to be grateful for,” he said, noting that fans made Black Adam the number one movie in the world for three straight weeks, a feat that only three films have made it. year. “Man, that’s hard to do…over a weekend – let alone three weekends.”

Is it any wonder stars like Cruise and Johnson consistently deliver at the box office?

These outreach efforts haven’t garnered as much attention as a superstar falling out of a plane, sure, but Cruise’s on-brand stunt comes at a fortuitous moment.

The cinematic experience has taken a hit this year. Yes, movies like “Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” smash it at the box office, but plenty of other movies are being ghosted by moviegoers.

The numbers from the recent weekend were “unprecedented”, according to IndieWire. And it could get worse before it gets better.

How many movie stars take the time to thank fans in such a colorful way? Cruise’s peers don’t have to jump out of working planes to show their gratitude.

A few extra thank you messages and less hateful screeds wouldn’t hurt.

And it might help if they stop dividing American audiences and remember that even Red State audiences helped pave the way to stardom.

Cruise’s sentiment may be as calculated as one of his “M:I” stunt sequences, but it still matters. Wouldn’t it be nice if Hollywood, Inc. made a New Year’s resolution to similarly thank the public for making their dreams come true?