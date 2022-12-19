The Daily Beet offers healthy New Year’s breakfast and lunch options | Where NOLA eats





Every year towards the end of the year, I write down my New Year’s resolutions. For 2022, my goals were to get more sun, read more books, and try to eat healthy more often. Thanks to the daily walks and the Kindle Unlimited, two of my three goals were easily achieved. The third not so much, which is why I’m bringing it back this year and getting a head start to make sure it sticks. This week I visited the Daily Beet location on Magazine Street. The sunny cafe and juice bar offer simple breakfast and lunch dishes prepared with fresh, quality ingredients. Rice and quinoa bowls, smoothies, salads, breakfast tacos, and aa bowls are available to eat in or take out. What you see is what you get, as the largely vegetarian menu has no added sweeteners besides the raw agave in the smoothies. I stopped in for brunch to try a few dishes. I ordered the breakfast tacos, the banana oatmeal pancakes and the lox plate. The gluten-free tacos contained pastured eggs, sweet potato, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, queso fresco, and chimichurri on a warm corn tortilla. Banana oatmeal pancakes are topped with strawberry cashew cream, toasted nuts and seasonal fruits. They are vegan and gluten free. The smoked salmon plate came with smoked salmon, capers, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion, arugula and a slice of Bellegarde country bread topped with herb cream cheese. This is the only dish with meat protein. The Daily Beet works with local farmers to provide fresh, farm-to-table ingredients, according to the website. The café is also a partner of Eat Fit NOLA, a nonprofit initiative that partners Ochsner Health dietitians with restaurants to curate and certify menu items as Eat Fit approved. Approved meals and drinks contain heart-healthy vegetable fats. A full nutrition breakdown of all approved dishes, including Rainbow Bowl, Breakfast Tacos and Avocado Toast, is available on the website. With two locations and a wide variety of smoothies, juices, bowls, and breakfast foods, The Daily Beet might be a new favorite for me heading into the new year. The Daily Beet 1000 Girod Street, (504) 605-4413 Every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3300 Magazine Street, (504) 766-0377 Every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

