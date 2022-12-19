Jennifer Lawrence remembers director Bryan Singer’s “on-set whistles” | Hollywood





Jennifer Lawrence was in no mood to hold back when it came to discussing toxic masculinity and her experiences working with male directors in the industry. The Hunger Games actress made sure everyone knew she worked with her X-Men director Bryan Singer. (Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost Sense of Control After Hunger Games Success)



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



Jennifer Lawrence starred in three of Bryan Singers' X-Men movies, First Class (2011), Days of Future Past (2014), and Apocalypse (2016). Several actors have since called out the director for his harsh methods on set. Although Jennifer has not in the past made such allegations, but in a recent interaction she called it emotional in a sarcastic way and alluded to hissing fits on sets. . It all went down at The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable this year, when Jennifer was joined by fellow actors Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Danielle Deadwyler, Emma Corrin and Claire Foy. The Silver Linings Playbook actor's comment on Bryan Singer had everyone laughing. Jennifer opened with her experience working with director Lila Neugebauer on her recent release Causeway and said, "It was amazing not to be around toxic masculinity. To take a short break. And it always made us laugh at how we ended up with, women shouldn't be in roles like this because they were so emotional. I mean, I worked with Bryan Singer. I have seen emotional men. I've seen the biggest hissing fits thrown on set. [Neugebauers] my third female director, and they are the calmest and best decision makers I have ever worked with. I love working with female directors.



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



The actor spoke about the difference of working with female directors, adding: It was so interesting to be on a film directed by a woman. My producing partner and I were the main producers. We had a director. The schedule made sense. There were no big fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave earlier, instead of going, Oh! Well, we all like to leave early! sea ​​together our heads and go, okay. How can we understand this? We didn't agree and we listened to each other. Sometimes I was wrong and learned that I was wrong, and sometimes I was right. In the past, actors like Halle Berry, Rami Malek, and Sophie Turner have spoken out against Bryan Singer for creating an unpleasant on-set experience. The director did not make a movie after Bohemian Rhapsody, despite several charges being brought against him for sexually assaulting several underage boys.



{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





