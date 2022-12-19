Saffron Bollywood bikini sparks colorful political row The Irish Times





A saffron-hued bikini worn in a Bollywood film slated for release next month has sparked outrage from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers, who say it offends Hindu religious sentiment. Saffron, meaning purity, is the holiest color in Hinduism. It also happens to be the color of the BJP’s political logo, which features a saffron-hued lotus flower. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh have said that not only is the saffron bikini objectionable in the action movie Pathan, but actor Deepika Padukone sings while wearing it, as depicted in its trailer, displays a dirty mindset. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the song titled Besharam Rang or Shameless Color portrays a contaminated mentality, which was also insulting to the tenets of Hinduism. He said that many scenes, costumes and songs of Pathan needed to be fixed otherwise its release in cinemas in Madhya Pradesh would be duly considered. Censorship Board Several complaints, apparently by BJP supporters, have been filed against Pathan with the Federal Broadcasting Ministry which oversees domestic and foreign film releases in India. Calls on social media platforms to ban the film grew, despite the Ministry of Information’s Censorship Board previously allowing the film to be screened nationwide. Misra also personalized her attack on Padukone, saying she was a supporter of the tukde-tukde cabal who wants to smash India with anti-BJP plots. News commentators said it stemmed from Padukone supporting students and teachers at the liberal Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in January 2020, after they were brutally attacked by the youth wing of the BJP armed with iron rods and acid bulbs for protesting arbitrary fee hike. Forty students were seriously injured. Last week, Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role in Pathan, said social media posts about the film were driven by narrow views which were divisive and destructive. This, however, is not the first instance of the Madhya Pradesh BJP overreacting to perceived slights to Hinduism. bastion of liberalism On New Year’s Day 2020, police in Indore, 190 km south of the state capital, Bhopal, arrested Munawar Iqbal Faruqui, a 29-year-old comedian for a joke he intended to tell at a public reception. Police claimed the joke would have offended Hindu feelings if told. The arrest of the comedians followed a complaint filed by the son of the city’s BJP mayor. Faruqui, a Muslim, spent more than five weeks in prison. His bail request was rejected by the State High Court before he was freed by the Delhi Supreme Court. Faruquis’ subsequent performances in BJP-ruled states were summarily halted by authorities. Meanwhile, a cross section of media analysts say the BJP was trying to curtail the creative freedom of Bollywood, widely seen as a bastion of liberalism and secularism, and in particular the impact of Muslims like Khan, who make up a large percentage of Indians. prolific film industry. Khan’s son was arrested last year for drug possession, but was later found to have been wrongfully imprisoned and deliberately targeted. Indiscriminate tax investigations and baseless allegations against actors and directors are becoming commonplace, says Business Standard writer Sabyasachi Karmaker. The BJP has succeeded in creating an atmosphere of intimidation and harassment to silence the film industry, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/asia-pacific/2022/12/19/saffron-bollywood-bikini-causes-colourful-political-row/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos