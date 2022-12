Robert De Niros’ New York home was broken into while the actor was home with his daughter

A persistent burglar has broken into the home of Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro, attempting to take all the presents surrounding his Christmas tree in his New York townhouse. Police say around 2:45 a.m., officers saw the woman, identified as 30-year-old Shanice Aviles, inside the basement of the Oscar-winning actors’ East 65th Street residence on the Upper East Side. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Robert De Niro stars as a senior prankster in the upcoming film The War With Grandpa. For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> De Niro, 79, was in the house at the time with his daughter. The basement door of the A$103,000-a-month De Niros rental house showed signs of being broken into, New York police said. Two senior police officials with direct knowledge of the investigation said officers then saw Aviles trying to take the gifts around the Christmas tree, NBC reports. Robert de Niro. Credit: PA That’s when officials said De Niro came down in a bathrobe, the news station reported. He was not injured. Aviles, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene, police said without disclosing the charges she faces in connection with the break-in. The thief was already known to police and has already been arrested 26 times, including 16 this year for burglary and petty larceny (petty theft), the publication reported. Seven of the burglaries, all on the Upper East Side, occurred within a three-week period that began around Thanksgiving, senior police officials said. Aviles denied going to the actors’ home in video of her being escorted by police in handcuffs from a police station. I did not go to Robert De Niros, she said in the video. Robert de Niro. Credit: Warner Bros. It was not known on Monday whether she had a lawyer. A spokesperson for the actor said: We are not making any statement at this time about the theft at Robert De Niro’s temporary rental home. De Niro won two Oscars, one for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather Part II and the other for Best Actor in Raging Bull. – With NBC For more engaging entertainment content, visit 7Life on Facebook. David Beckham heartbroken over family embarrassment Chaotic Moment Sunrise Reporter Gets Lost During Live Segment: He’s There Somewhere Play video We met Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker and Lukas Radovich of the “Stewart Clan” of Summer Bay We met Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker and Lukas Radovich of the “Stewart Clan” of Summer Bay

