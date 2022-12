Better leave Bollywood alone

It can be difficult for the BJP to respect these boundaries, especially at a time when the party has managed to gobble up more and more open space and control the narrative so much that even stars usually allergic to dissent are starting to speak out. From a purely pragmatic point of view, this control in the short term will cost the BJP in the long term. As things stand, it’s hard to escape the idea that the rise of the BJP has been accompanied by increasingly top-down control of the party apparatus, with one man and his chosen lieutenant in command and ready to cut down or uplift anyone they might wish. This is a high command mode of the kind that the BJP or its earlier forms never had. In this setup, the best way to grow politically is to tackle an issue that may make headlines, playing on religious divisions and hoping that you will catch the attention of high command and be chosen for a role. more important, or at least stay in contention in your current role. This dynamic creates tension where there is none; it stokes sentiment and burns effigies on non-issues, but it misses the most important elements of governance. Usually, it works like this: a state interior minister who encourages mobs often seeks to distract from his poor performance on basic issues of law and order. An NCB official targeting Khan, as happened, is conducting an opportunistic raid to escape scrutiny for the integrity of his actions here and abroad. A party worker who takes to the streets puts himself in the limelight as soon as he plays a communal card. Event management may have started at the top, but it quickly spread to become a disease in the vast swathes of the party that now eat away at the vital elements of the nation. Worse still, there seems to be the belief that it brings votes and that as long as the pot boils people will be distracted, the song and dance will keep them engaged and the box office will keep doing business. It was mostly the Bollywoods model; now the state has become a version of Bollywood some chili masala and we will live until the day the film ends and the harsh reality of weak governance, widespread unemployment and a nation weakened by internal strife hits us hard.

