Lori Harvey, 25, is seen with British actor Damson Idris, 31

Lori Harvey looked stunning in a ruched gray mini dress as she arrived for a night out with Damson Idris in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The model, 25, arrived in Catch LA separately from the British actor, 31, amid romance rumors between the two in recent weeks.

Over the summer, she split from Michael B Jordan, 35, after dating for nearly two years.

The daughter of TV host Steve Harvey, 65, wore a long-sleeved gray velvet mini dress for her night out.

The dress featured asymmetrical ruched detailing and a cutout on one of her shoulders.

The SKN by LH founder paired the look with bronze metallic stilettos with thin straps.

She accessorized with a small cube purse with aquamarine watercolor and snake print.

The socialite wore her hair braided in an elegant bun.

For makeup, she rocked a silver and gray smokey eye to complete her monochromatic outfit.

She wore coral blush and dark brown lip liner with nude lip gloss.

In recent weeks, the model has been spotted at a dinner party and a friend’s birthday party with Idris – who is best known for his role in crime drama Snowfall.

He looked casual yet smart in a black bomber jacket. unzipped in a plain white t-shirt.

For their outing, he wore a pair of wide leg dark denim jeans which he wore with a simple black belt.

To finish off the look, he wore a pair of patent leather dress shoes with a square toe style.

Her last relationship was with Jordan – the star of the Creed film series – and ended in June.

The former couple – who had a 10-year age gap – dated for about a year and a half before going their separate ways.

A source close to the exes confided Peopleat the time, “Michael had matured a lot during their relationship and was ready for a long-term commitment”.

The insider continued, “He let his guard down with her, emotionally opening up in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

“They had a great time together and brought out the best in each other.”

Previously, the two made their romance Instagram official in January 2021.

In November of that year, they celebrated their first anniversary together and then went their separate ways around seven months later.